For her latest return to series work, Zooey Deschanel is getting “Physical.”
Television’s former “New Girl” joins the cast of Apple TV+’s fitness-themed comedy as it starts its third and final season Wednesday. Her character, Kelly, is an ex-sitcom star who becomes a new threat to Sheila Rubin (returnee Rose Byrne) as the latter continues to grow along with the getting-into-shape business in 1980s San Diego. Sheila has had plenty of challenges along the way already, including building her own identity in the face of her husband’s (Rory Scovel) political aspirations.
Geoffrey Arend, Paul Sparks, Deirdre Friel and Lou Taylor Pucci also continue their roles in the Annie Weisman-created show’s final round, which Deschanel was pleased to sport a different look for – going blond for her role.
“It was so much fun,” the actress confirms. “The hair, makeup and costume team on that show was absolutely amazing, … and she’s a complex character, very multifaceted. I kind of got to play two different versions of the character that made sense within one character, so that was cool. It’s really clever storytelling.”
Deschanel also appreciated working with Byrne: “I love Rose. She’s a really kind person, very easy to work with … and so generous. She has no ego or vanity; she’s just a good actress who’s really lovely. I can’t say enough good things about her.”
Though she went into “Physical” knowing her role would last only so long, due to it being the last season, Deschanel says, “I would have been happy to come back if it was going for more seasons, but I like that the character has a beginning, middle and end.
“I get to play it all out, as opposed to when you’re on a show and you’re unsure of whether it’s ending or not. We had a number of seasons like that on ‘New Girl,’ so it was nice to know ahead of time what I would be leaving people with. I could really be intentional about all of that.”
Being able to concentrate just on acting without other responsibilities on “Physical” also was pleasant for Deschanel, though she admits, “It’s hard for me to take off my ‘producer’ hat. I want everything to be efficient and make sense from a production standpoint, so I always bring that with me.
“I always think that if you’re on a set, you’re a filmmaker, even if you have different jobs. You need to make sure you’re collaborating in a way that everyone is helping you do your best, so knowing about all the other jobs like camera and sound is really important, I think.”
The sister of fellow actress Emily Deschanel (“Bones”), Zooey is quite visible these days, also in her Max culinary reality series “What Am I Eating?” and commercials that cast her as a “Fairy Hotel Mother” who soothes travelers.
“All the stuff I did over time has all come out,” she says. “When ‘New Girl’ ended, I took some time off to be with my kids, because that was such a massive and all-encompassing project. (Deschanel was also an executive producer.) Then there was the pandemic year, and then I just went right back to work and did a bunch of stuff.”