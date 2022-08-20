Rachel Boston has done a lot of television work, but her latest project was significant for her: It was the first time she reported to a set as a mom.
The alum of “SEAL Team,” “American Dreams” and numerous cable movies welcomed daughter Grace at the start of this year (Dad is chef Tolya Ashe) and brought her to work as she made Hallmark Channel’s “Dating the Delaneys,” premiering today. She plays a divorced baker reentering the dating game with coaching from her son’s friend’s father (Paul Campbell). Her mother and daughter (Karen Kruper, Zoe Christie) also find new love interests.
“It’s such a sweet film,” the typically sunny Boston says, “and to be teamed up with Paul Campbell again was a treat. We made a movie together three years ago (‘The Last Bridesmaid’), and now, we’re both parents in real life who are playing parents. Neither (character) has dated in so long, they’re not sure they have the skills, so they start hanging out together. And that leads to much more.”
Boston also appreciates the multigenerational aspect of the story: “It’s different chapters in these women’s lives. My (character’s) daughter starts dating for the first time, and I think that really awakens something in me, realizing that I haven’t even been open to the idea (of dating) in so long. And then my mom falls in love, and it’s really beautiful to see these three women find their way. Love can happen at any time in life.”
In Boston’s view, “Dating the Delaneys” is “the perfect movie to be coming back with as a new mom. I was so lucky to have Paul as a teammate, because he is an extraordinary dad. I knew he’d understand things that might happen. …. My mom was there as well, so it was incredible.”