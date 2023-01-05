Once again this season, Reba McEntire has made television a major part of her career menu.
After her runs in the sitcoms “Reba” and “Malibu Country,” the country-music icon has gotten back into the series game with a regular role on ABC’s “Big Sky” (now subtitled “Deadly Trails”). While also doing concert dates that resume in March, she has a new cable movie, too: Lifetime presents the fact-inspired story “Reba McEntire’s The Hammer” Saturday, casting McEntire as Nevada judge Kim Wheeler (based on the real-life Kim Wanker) who metes out her own brand of justice while traveling between multiple courtrooms.
“She is quite the character,” McEntire says of Wanker, with whom she communicated largely by text and phone since the judge was about to start “a pretty serious trial” while “The Hammer” was being filmed. “She’s amazing. She’s strong. She’s a little, bitty gal, but what she does and how she stands up to people who have done other people wrong ... she makes it all fair. And it’s a learning experience.”
As an executive producer of “The Hammer” as well, McEntire has given herself a couple of familiar co-stars. Rex Linn, her significant other off-screen and also her “husband” on “Big Sky,” plays something of a mystery man; and McEntire’s former “Reba” colleague Melissa Peterman now plays her sister, a brothel operator who becomes a murder suspect. Kay Shioma Metchie also has a significant role as Judge Wheeler’s bailiff.
“It’s very easy, and I trust her,” Peterman reflects of working with McEntire. “I almost feel like we can read each other’s minds, as far as what we want from a scene and what we want to accomplish. All of us were staying at the same place, and we’d run lines at night with Rex; he was a very good coach, an amazing coach, actually. I probably owe him money because he’s so good at it, and it was fun. When you’ve got chemistry with somebody, you just have it, and (McEntire is) a great acting partner as well as a great friend.”
Juggling her singing and acting careers has come down to something of a science for McEntire. “Whatever we’ve been working on, when it’s time for it to develop and be produced, then we do it,” she explains. “It’s all about scheduling and timing, and thank the good Lord that so many opportunities have come my way.”
Whether those include more “Hammer” chapters remains to be seen. “It could be a limited series, it could be a series, it could be movies continuing on,” notes McEntire. “Kim does have so many great stories to tell, and Melissa said several times, ‘Oh, my gosh, we could do this again.’ “