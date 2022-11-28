TV producer Adam Reed wanted to create a Christmas tradition for his kids that celebrated individual differences and didn’t cause them stress. And thus, “Reindeer in Here” was born.
Premiering Tuesday on CBS (immediately following “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”) and based on the bestselling children’s book and plush toy also created by Reed, the hourlong animated special follows the adventures of Blizzard (voice of Adam Devine, “The Righteous Gemstones”), a young reindeer living in the North Pole who has an unusual trait – one antler is significantly shorter than the other.
He bands together with a group of friends with their own uniquenesses – Candy the Snowgirl with a candy cane nose (Melissa Villasenor, “Saturday Night Live”), Pinky the pink reindeer (Candace Cameron Bure, “Fuller House”); Hawk (Jo Koy, “Wake.”), the polar bear with a Mohawk; nervous reindeer Bucky (Donald Faison, “Scrubs”) and Smiley (Henry Winkler, “Barry”), the elf who has served 500 years under Santa (Jim Gaffigan, “Stargirl”) – to save Christmas when a mysterious villain swipes a magical snow globe that holds the wishes of every child in the world.
The idea was nearly a decade in the making and Reed, who has a long list of credits that includes “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” “Gene Simmons: Family Jewels” and “Marriage Boot Camp,” says its different-is-normal message is one that he thinks resonates with viewers.
“Every child at some point in their life, every person feels different, whether inside or out. Everyone feels different for some reason ...,” he says. “And what we all set out to do was to create the next Christmas tradition brand, the next holiday classic that would truly outlive all of us. Truly. That was the goal, and I hope and believe we have hit that.”
But this isn’t necessarily just for children. Reed says the storyline and the humor in the special is designed to work on two levels, with comedic moments that only parents will pick up on and characters that will appeal to kids, thus making it a special the whole family can watch together and enjoy.
“For me, it’s interesting because it’s a holiday movie but that different-is-normal message is a message that lasts year-round,” he says. “And to celebrate that at the most magical time of year, I think, just helps everybody embrace what that means.”