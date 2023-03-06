Change is coming to “The Voice,” in a big way.
The popular, Primetime Emmy Award-winning NBC singing competition returns for its 23rd season tonight with a couple of familiar faces among the coaches in the rotating chairs – though, in one case, not for much longer – and two newcomers.
It will be the final season for founding cast member Blake Shelton, who has been with the show from the start, while Kelly Clarkson returns after being absent last season.
As for those who are joining, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan become “Voice” regulars. Carson Daly will continue as host.
Shelton enters his last “Voice” round on the strength of his team’s victory from last season, the ninth time that those he coached won the contest. Bryce Leatherwood, who had been “saved” by Shelton, joined him to perform the latter’s hit “Hillbilly Bone” on the Season 22 “Voice” finale in December.
By that time, Shelton had made the decision to “step away” (as he put it) from the program after this season. In a statement, he thanked everyone who has worked on the show – including his wife, Gwen Stefani – as well as the singers who have competed. He reserved a special shout-out for “the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”
Clarkson joined “The Voice” in Season 14 knowing more than a bit about singing contests, having been the original “American Idol.” It can be argued that her continuing popularity from “The Voice” had much to do with her landing her syndicated weekday talk show, since it gave her a regular spot within the NBC Universal “family” that she now maintains on her own program as well.
For those joining “The Voice” in its new season, Grammy winner Chance the Rapper has earned industry notice for distributing his music his own way, accomplishing that principally through social channels instead of aligning with a major label. Niall Horan also has had a specialized path to stardom, first winning fame as a member of the boy band One Direction before embarking on a solo career that has yielded two albums.
The show will return already having notable differences – a major one being Shelton’s imminent departure, which is sure to become ever more emotional as that moment draws closer. Having said he had been “wrestling with this for a while,” he has noted, “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”