After last holiday season’s return of the Waltons, Richard Thomas isn’t surprised there’s now another one in the series’ 50th-anniversary year.
The Emmy-winning actor who still expresses “gratitude for the quality” of the classic drama is back to narrate (as his character John-Boy’s adult incarnation) “A Waltons Thanksgiving,” a new movie airing Sunday on The CW. The approach of the holiday – and the yearly Harvest Festival Fair – in Depression-impacted 1934 affects various family members, as patriarch John (now played by Teddy Sears) finds a new way to provide for his family, wife and mother Olivia (returnee Bellamy Young, “Scandal”) opens up more, and the young John-Boy (Logan Shroyer, “This Is Us”) gets a lesson in responsibility.
“There was talk about doing another special, depending on how the first one went,” Thomas recalls of making The CW’s first “Waltons” project. “That first one went really well and had great viewership, so they green-lit this Thanksgiving show. I read and liked the script very much, and what I’ve seen of the finished film looks very beautiful.”
Thomas had hoped to serve as narrator of the initial “Waltons” (which still runs most days on MeTV and Hallmark Drama), but that task went to series creator Earl Hamner Jr., who for all intents and purposes was the real-life John-Boy. Now, Thomas likes having that job: “I feel so connected to the material, I know what it feels like to do that character, and reading the narration just feels very natural to me.
“What it did for me career-wise goes without saying,” Thomas adds of “The Waltons” on its 50th birthday, “or maybe it doesn’t go without saying. The cast was able to put so much love and commitment into those characters, we created something that is still vital. It still has something to say. And it’s extraordinary to have been part of a piece of work that is still speaking to audiences a half-century later.”
Seen in recent years on such shows as “Ozark,” “Billions” and “The Americans,” Thomas did his contributions for “A Waltons Thanksgiving” – including, as with “The Waltons’ Homecoming” in 2021, an on-camera appearance – while playing attorney Atticus Finch in a national stage tour of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which he will continue until July.
“It’s been great,” Thomas says. “It’s challenging for a lot of reasons, the traveling and being in hotel rooms for months and figuring out where to eat; … all the mundane stuff of day-to-day life, but it’s so great to take a play around the country, and especially this play. Most people know these characters, and the reception has been very warm, so it’s very fulfilling. I’m enjoying it enormously.”