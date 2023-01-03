When she’s on the road, Samantha Brown of “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” is a big fan of what she calls “B-sides.”
So for example, instead of booking a trip to a London, Paris or Rome, she might opt for an Edinburgh, Budapest or Prague.
And her reasoning is hard to argue with.
“These B-side cities give you so much more in terms of enjoyment, pleasure, just easygoing-ness (and) affordability,” she says. “I love those smaller places that really allow people to travel not just five years from now but like two weeks if they wanted to go somewhere.”
“Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” returns for its sixth season Friday on PBS, and once again takes her to places off the beaten path to explore their culture, history, food and people.
Among the places she visits in this six-episode round are Alaska, St. Augustine, Florida; Madison, Wisconsin; and in Friday’s season opener, Ireland and Northern Ireland.
In addition to taking roads less traveled, Brown is a big fan exploring on foot, aided not by a travel guide or cellphone GPS but by sight alone.