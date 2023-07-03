On the heels of her run in “DC’s Stargirl,” Brec Bassinger was grateful to land another major television role.
The young actress has the title part in “V.C. Andrews’ Dawn,” a franchise of four interrelated movies that will run on consecutive Saturdays starting July 8 on Lifetime.
The project keeps the networks in business with the late, best-selling author’s estate, which also has yielded Lifetime films through adaptations of the “Flowers in the Attic” and the Landry Family series (with ghostwriter Andrew Neiderman continuing the output of stories under Andrews’ name).
In the appropriately titled “Dawn” – the opening story of the so-called Cutler Family series – Bassinger plays Dawn Longchamp, whose life undergoes major alterations after she learns the truth about some of her family ties, putting her at the mercy of a stern and cruel grandmother (Daytime Emmy winner Donna Mills of “Knots Landing”). Dawn then escapes that grasp by moving to New York to attend a performing arts school in “Secrets of the Morning” (debuting July 15), but she’s eventually dismayed to find that Grandma Lillian (Mills) isn’t done with her yet.
Fate takes another turn for Dawn both personally and professionally in “Twilight’s Child” (July 22), but others from her past still have sinister scheming in mind for her. Finally, in “Midnight Whispers,” Dawn’s daughter Christie (portrayed by Megan Best, “The Watchful Eye”) has the opportunity to put a definitive end to the curse that has tormented her and her mother for so long.
Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), Fran Drescher (“The Nanny”), Joey McIntyre (“The Hotwives of Orlando”) and Elyse Maloway (“The Watchful Eye”) are also among the stars of the saga.
“She’s very strong,” Bassinger says of Dawn. “I really admire her commitment to and her love for her chosen family, because you find out early on that who she thought were her parents are not. She doesn’t want all that drama, but that’s what V.C. Andrews’ stories like to deliver.”
Bassinger says she had a longer time to develop Dawn than most cable films afford an actor, especially with rapid production schedules.
“I’ve done a couple of movies where you shoot from four to six weeks and get to learn everyone’s name on the crew,” she says. “With this, we worked for over four months, and we were a family by the end. It felt very much to me like doing a series. One of the things that really drew me to this was that this character literally goes through everything.”