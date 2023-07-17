The star of ABC’s new reality dating series has connections to the area.
Gerry Turner, an Indiana native and retired restauranteur, will star in “The Golden Bachelor,” a senior spin-off of “The Bachelor” franchise hosted by Jesse Palmer. The casting was announced Monday on “Good Morning America.”
Turner, 71, lives “in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana,” according to a news release from ABC.
It is unclear at which lake he currently resides, but Turner is shown in a 2020 video on the website of South Bend-based news station ABC57 where he is identified as the vice president of the Big Long Lake Association. Big Long Lake is west of Hudson near South Milford.
The Journal Gazette has reached out to ABC seeking more information.
Turner married his high school sweetheart Toni in 1974 and they had two daughters, Angie and Jenny, according to the release. Toni died in 2017.
According to an obituary for Toni published in the Quad-City Times in Davenport, Iowa, Toni was a resident of Hudson, Indiana, when she died July 15, 2017, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Toni was an Iowa native and the couple lived there for some time. Hudson is about 35 miles north of Fort Wayne in Steuben County.
Among surviving family listed were Jennifer Young of Lansing, Michigan, and Angela Turner of Indianapolis, and two grandchildren, Payton and Charlee Young. A father-in-law and brother-in-law were listed as living in Fort Wayne. A sister-in-law lived in South Whitley.
Jenny Young, Angie Warner, Payton Young and Charlee Young are featured alongside Gerry Turner in a photo on the ABC media website for “The Golden Bachelor” with a caption saying they also appear in the series.
“Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years,” according to the news release.
“Golden Bachelor” will follow Turner as he gets to know women who “have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities,” according to the release.
Though a premiere date has not been announced, a previously released schedule for ABC’s fall season has “Golden Bachelor” airing at 10 p.m. Mondays.
This isn’t the first time the area has flirted with the “Bachelor” franchise.
Warsaw native Ben Higgins appeared as a contestant on “The Bachelorette” in 2015 and was later chosen to headline a season of “The Bachelor” that aired in 2016. Filming locations for the latter season included spots in Warsaw and Marian Hills Farm in Fort Wayne.
At the end of his season, Higgins proposed to Lauren Bushnell, and the pair starred in short-lived spinoff “Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?” on Freeform. They separated in 2017.