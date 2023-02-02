Turner Classic Movies is making Rita Moreno its Star of the Month for February, but she’s been a star for much of her lengthy career.
One of the relatively few talents to be an EGOT – a winner of a Primetime Emmy (actually, two in her case), a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony – the dynamic talent will have many of her movies showcased on Thursday evenings and early Friday mornings starting today. Among the first-night features is “Singin’ in the Rain,” in which Moreno had a minor role, with “The King and I” (Feb. 9) and the original screen version of “West Side Story” (Feb. 16) among attractions to follow.
Famous for her candor as well as her talent, Moreno says she likes to use her work to affirm the message that women “have value, and it’s something that’s very, very difficult for women to understand because they have been mistreated for so long … particularly women of color and women from other countries, but all women. It’s so important to understand that we really do have value.”
Moreno has had her challenges, as she explains by relating her dealings with a certain, quite powerful female talent agent. “I asked her if she could help me, advise me,” recalls Moreno. “I was really kind of desperate, because I was afraid of her. She was very tough, not exactly the nicest person in the world, but I knew she was knowledgeable.
“Interestingly, she said something to this effect, because I don’t remember the exact words: ‘You know, I really can’t help you, honey, because I don’t think you “have it.” ’ What she was saying was, “l don’t think you have what is called for in this kind of business.’ What she was implying was. ‘Don’t hang around.’ ”
That was after Moreno earned an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award for “West Side Story” – but “hang around,” she has, for what has been six more decades, encompassing her appearance in the Steven Spielberg-directed “West Side Story” remake in recent years. “If I had suddenly decided to quit and get some self-respect in the movies,” she notes, “I wouldn’t have done a movie again.”
Still, Moreno maintains, “I just wanted to be a movie star. It didn’t really begin to hit me until I suddenly realized, ‘Wait a minute. Why do I always have to speak with an accent? Why do I always have to have dark, dark, dark makeup, which is not my skin color. Why am I letting these people (a number of those who called the shots on her jobs early in her career) tell me who I am?’ That didn’t happen until much, much later.”