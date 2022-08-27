Sam Fortner is a man full of rage – much to the peril of others.
As played by Domhnall Gleeson (“Ex Machina”) in the FX on Hulu psychological thriller “The Patient,” which rolls out the first two of its 10 episodes Tuesday, he’s a 30-something health inspector who lives with mom Candace (Linda Emond, “Lodge 49”) and grapples with childhood memories of an abusive father and anger over a restaurant manager who disrespected him.
So he takes his therapist, Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell, “The Office”), prisoner and chains him to a bed in his mom’s basement. Turns out Sam is a serial killer and he wants to cure his homicidal impulses with the help of Dr. Strauss, who himself is struggling with a few demons of his own, namely the recent death of his wife, Beth (Laura Niemi, “This Is Us”), and estrangement from son Ezra (Andrew Leeds, “Barry”).
“I think, for Sam, control plays a big part in his life, ...” Gleeson explains. “And his inability to see that this was not an appropriate way to carry out therapy, you know, that there was something missing at the heart of it, is this part of a blind spot, ... but I think that’s what he’s negotiating himself. I think, also, he respects Dr. Strauss.”
Much of the action in the series, which comes from creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (“The Americans”), takes place in the basement, which is clearly 1970s vintage with fake exposed brick and wood paneled walls. It is where Carell found the shackle around his ankle helpful in getting into the character.
“I even liked to be chained up when I wasn’t on camera,” he explains, “because all of it sort of added to the vibe of that space. It felt like a space people are familiar with, but being there for so long, it really took on sort of an ominous quality.”