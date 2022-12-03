For Amanda Kloots, CBS is more than just “Talk” these days.
The co-host of the network’s weekday program “The Talk” has a big creative hand in “Fit for Christmas,” a new movie that airs there Sunday. Also an executive producer and (with screenwriter Anna White) the co-creator of the story, Kloots revisits her earlier career by playing a fitness instructor who opposes the redevelopment of the local community center in Mistletoe, Montana.
She ends up in a romance with the businessman (Hallmark Channel-movie veteran Paul Greene) who has designs on the property. “All My Children” alum Rebecca Budig also stars for director Jessica Harmon, who’s an actress as well (“The 100,” “iZombie”).
“We went on hiatus (from ‘The Talk’) in August,” Kloots says, “and I pretty much flew a couple of days later off to Vancouver to shoot the film, … finished the movie, came back and started Season 13 of ‘The Talk.’ No rest.” That was fine with Kloots, who was excited to see her idea literally come to life.
“I helped conceptualize the entire movie right up until we were filming,” she says, “and it was amazing. There was a day on set, … when we were filming at the Mistletoe Inn, and it was so perfectly Christmas. I just I couldn’t believe it was happening. I literally pinched myself, because I remembered being in my bed in July of 2020 thinking of this idea at 3 in the morning, and then having it come to life, it was just so beautiful. And it just felt like magic.”
Greene says what made the experience “unique” was working with Kloots, “knowing that this was her first experience in this way. It just had this crackling newness and possibility to it. It was very in-the-moment, spontaneous and exciting. There was this chemistry and friendship between all of us actors and especially between Amanda and myself, like, from the first minute.
“We were just like long-lost friends, and that translated really quickly into a feeling of having each other’s backs in the scenes and improvising.”
Partly due to her opportunity with “Fit for Christmas,” Kloots (who lost her Broadway-actor husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 in 2020) reflects, “I can’t believe what I’m doing right now, when I look at my life and how much has changed, especially in the last three years. I just am constantly blown away by the idea of how life can change so quickly, and how dreams can come true.”