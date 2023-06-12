A prequel series in one of sci-fi’s most iconic franchises is ready to go, boldly, back to the roots of the saga.
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” begins its 10-episode second season Thursday on Paramount+, as it continues the exploits of the starship Enterprise when it was under the command of Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), the predecessor of the vessel’s legendary skipper, James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley, who reprises the recurring role in Season 2). Spun off from another prequel show, “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Strange New Worlds” has even more in store for fans: A third season already has been ordered, ahead of the premiere of Season 2.
“We have tried to harken back to some of the values and styles of the original series that got those of us who are a little older ignited on our ‘Star Trek’ journeys,” executive producer Akiva Goldsman says. “In doing so, we’ve tried to look back and interpolate some parts of the original series that might not have made it to the screen, some things that might have happened just before Jim Kirk took over the Enterprise. And, as such, some familiar faces are finding new life.”
Mount brought his Pike portrayal over from “Star Trek: Discovery,” which also featured Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One before they made the journey to “Strange New Worlds.” Nurse Chapel (played by Jess Bush) and Ensign Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) are among other long-familiar characters who make their “Strange New Worlds” presence known. The second season also includes Carol Kane in a recurring role.
“There was something about ‘Star Trek’ that was so far off the radar for me,” Mount says. “It wasn’t even on my bucket list. I just never thought I would end up captaining the Enterprise. And every single day I’m on the set – I’m not exaggerating – is both disbelief and a feeling of tremendous gratitude.”
A particularly intriguing crossover story is part of Season 2 of “Strange New Worlds,” which will merge temporarily with “Star Trek: Lower Decks” – an animated show. Franchise veteran Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) directed that story, which features the voices of Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid in their “Lower Decks” parts and challenges traditional “Star Trek” boundaries by combining live action and animation.
“We’re ‘Star Trek’ fans, so (adhering to established) canon is almost always delightfully challenging, except when it’s really a pain in the a—,” Goldsman says. “But within reason, we still try to skew as closely to it as possible.”