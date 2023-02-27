Almost 30 years later, one of Arnold Schwarzenegger and James Cameron’s top movie hits is becoming a television series ... and that’s the truth.
The seriocomic adventure “True Lies” premieres in its weekly form Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+, basically remaking the 1994 film as the opening episode.
Steve Howey (“Shameless,” “Reba”) assumes Schwarzenegger’s role as Harry Tasker, a super spy whose wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” in Jamie Lee Curtis’ earlier part), believes he’s a mild-mannered computer salesman. Once she learns what his real job is, she’s enlisted by his intelligence agency, and they frequently travel the world on missions – while trying to prevent their children (Annabella Didion, Lucas Jaye) from finding out.
“It’s the hardest job I’ve had yet,” says the good-humored Howey, who has no illusions about being mistaken for Schwarzenegger under the leadership of executive producer Matt Nix (“Burn Notice”). “This experience has taught me a lot about having an idea and then executing it,” Howey says, “because that doesn’t always pan out. Every episode of this gets better. And we get more tired.”
An alum of CBS’s “Showcase” talent search, Gonzaga knows “True Lies” is a big showcase for her. She says she feels guilty she didn’t see the movie before landing the TV job: “I didn’t want to be influenced by Jamie Lee’s iconic performance.”
With Omar Miller (“CSI: Miami”), Erica Hernandez and Mike O’Gorman also featured, “True Lies” has been in development for TV since 2010.
Since Cameron also had other commitments (including the now-Oscar-nominated “Avatar: The Way of Water”), his longtime associate Rae Sanchini had more firsthand involvement in the casting; Tom Arnold, of the original movie, is a guest star on the show.
Howey learned the show can put its stars at risk.
“I was fighting a stunt man,” he says, “and we did it once and it went great. Then we did it again, and he pretended to bounce his face off a wall, … and as he went back, my left hand went forward into his neck, and it snapped my left ring finger back to the point where my nail hit my knuckle. When they yelled ‘Cut!,’ I snapped it back.”