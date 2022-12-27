Variety won’t be lacking as television rings in 2023.
Whatever sort of music a viewer may prefer, there will be something that fits the bill ... but it doesn’t stop there, with classic movies and recaps of 2022 also providing television options on Saturday. Here’s a look at some of the choices.
”A Toast to 2022!” (NBC): Various personalities reflect on notable events and individuals of the past 12 months.
”Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023” (ABC): It simply wouldnÕt be the holiday without this. Seacrest holds forth in New York’s Times Square once again, welcoming music stars both in primetime and after late local news, with the world-famous descent of the illuminated globe that will mark the start of the new year. Co-hosts include Ciara (at Disneyland), Billy Porter (New Orleans) and D-Nice (Los Angeles).
”New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” (CBS, Paramount+): As the country-music capital becomes the site of a New Year’s Eve telecast again, Jimmie Allen and Elle King team with “Entertainment Tonight’s” Rachel Smith as the hosting trio. Also on the roster of scheduled performers are Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band. This also starts in primetime, then continues in late-night.
”Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” (NBC, Peacock): Miley Cyrus will be in Miami for the second consecutive year to stage her own televised bash, with quite a noteworthy co-host to assist her – Dolly Parton, returning a favor in a sense to Cyrus, who appeared recently in the TV movie “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”
”United in Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year Together” (PBS; check local listings): The latest variation of a special that public television has shown for several years, this program sees the American Symphony Orchestra joined by vocalists from various categories.
”New Year’s Eve With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” (CNN): The close pals who have been teamed to cover Times Square festivities for a number of years do it again, though the overall merriment may be slightly less this year. Reportedly, an edict has been issued by CNN that any participants except the two hosts cannot drink on the air.