A script by BAFTA-nominated Gwyneth Hughes and a game cast bring a classic Henry Fielding romantic comedy to life in a four-part series coming to PBS.
In "Tom Jones on Masterpiece," airing Sundays beginning this weekend, Solly McLeod ("House of the Dragon") stars as the handsome title character, a resourceful young man of uncertain parentage in 18th century England, who longs for a better life and the love of heiress Sophia Western (Sophie Wilde, "You Don't Know Me").
While their class differences make their attempts at love difficult, the machinations of the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston (Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso") make them even more challenging.
Filmed in and around Belfast in late 2021, "Tom Jones" also stars James Fleet ("Bridgerton"), Alun Armstrong ("Little Dorrit"), Felicity Montagu ("The Durrells in Corfu") and James Wilbraham ("In My Skin").
The series also marks a busy time for McLeod, who worked on three other projects that year with this being his first starring role. And though he admits he read very little of Fielding's novel, he says the script by Hughes ("Vanity Fair") sold him.
"I was looking at the likenesses between myself and Tom," he explains, "and the possibility that if I had grown up in the time that he did, would I be similar, would I be different? And I kind of came to the conclusion that I'd be very similar.
"He's passionate, he's loving, he's wants to do what's right. His moral compass all seems to be pointing in the right direction," he continues. "And I thought just playing the character like that would be good for me in one sense. You know, just nice to be able to be that person for a while. And there was maybe a part of me that I wanted to bring out and explore."
McLeod says the shooting days could be long, grueling and cold, especially in late fall in Belfast. But he says working with this group, especially co-star Wilde, made things easier.
"We kind of kept each other going and tried to make each other laugh between takes and keeping spirits high," he says. "Also for the crew as well, who had been working for longer hours, even harder than we had, I thought. But the chemistry definitely came straight away."
"I got off the plane in Belfast and she'd been there for a couple of weeks already from Australia ...," he continues. "And we went to the pub and over a couple of pints of Guinness just instantly clicked and had tons to talk about and a lot of similarities and it was easy. It kind of landed in a nice way."