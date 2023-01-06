The winter TV season has a lot to see as we settle in under blankets with a mountain of leftover holiday candy and cookies (which will last some of us longer than others).
Among the more than 70 new and returning series on this calendar are several bowing their final seasons. They include “The Flash” on The CW, “A Million Little Things” on ABC and “Snowfall” on FX. NBC’s “New Amsterdam” airs its final episode Jan. 17.
On Feb. 19, “Magnum P.I.” and associates detect a new network as the series premieres its fifth season on NBC after previously getting the ax on CBS. A sixth season has also been ordered.
Special programs of note include the Golden Globes on Jan. 10, Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, Super Bowl on Feb. 12, Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 and Academy Awards on March 12.
Here is a look at some of what is scheduled to premiere over the next few months, though schedules are subject to change. Information is provided with new series.
Today
“Pressure Cooker,” Netflix – Professional chefs compete in the kitchen in this reality series where they judge each other instead of facing a panel of judges.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” 8 p.m. on MTV
“Boys in Blue,” 8 p.m. on Showtime – This documentary series follows a North Minneapolis high school football team in the 2021 season after the killing of George Floyd.
“BMF,” 8 p.m. on Starz
Sunday
“Mayfair Witches,” 8 p.m. on AMC – Adaptation of Anne Rice’s “The Witching Hour” trilogy.
“Alert: Missing Persons Unit,” after football on Fox – A team searches for missing people in this procedural.
“Miss Scarlet and the Duke,” 8 p.m. on PBS
“All Creatures Great and Small,” 9 p.m. on PBS
“The Cube,” 9 p.m. on TBS
Thursday
“Servant,” Apple TV+
“The Climb,” HBO Max – Amateur climbers are put through challenges in this competition series hosted by Jason Momoa.
“Velma,” HBO Max – Adult animated series centered on the title character from “Scooby-Doo.”
“The Traitors,” Peacock – A group of people including reality TV stars are put together in a remote castle where three of them are plotting in secret to steal the prize in this competition series.
“Vikings: Valhalla,” Netflix
Jan. 13
“Hunters,” Prime Video
“Super League: The War for Football,” Apple TV+ – Documentary series about European leagues of what is known in the U.S. as soccer.
Jan. 15
“Mayor of Kingstown,” Paramount+
“The Way Home,” 9 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – Three generations of women find their footing as a family in this drama.
“The Last of Us,” 9 p.m. on HBO – A man must smuggle a teenager out of a quarantine zone and across the U.S. in a post-apocalyptic world.
“Your Honor,” 9 p.m. on Showtime
Jan. 16
“Miracle Workers: End Times,” 10 p.m. on TBS
Jan. 17
“9-1-1: Lone Star,” 8 p.m. on Fox
“Night Court,” 8 p.m. on NBC – A revival of the sitcom set in a nighttime courtroom.
Jan. 18
“grown-ish,” 10:30 p.m. on Freeform
Jan. 19
“That ’90s Show,” Netflix – Red and Kitty are back in this spinoff of “That ’70s Show,” which promises guest turns from most of the original comedy’s cast.
Jan. 20
“Truth Be Told,” Apple TV+
“Kindred Spirits,” 9 p.m. on Travel Channel
“Real Time with Bill Maher,” 10 p.m. on HBO
“Game Theory With Bomani Jones,” 11 p.m. on HBO
Jan. 22
“Accused,” 9 p.m. on Fox – An anthology series where each story is told from the defendant’s point of view.
Jan. 23
“Judy Justice,” Freevee
“The Bachelor,” 8 p.m. on ABC
“The Lazarus Project,” 9 p.m. on TNT – Secret organization controls the ability to turn back time in this drama.
Jan. 24
“How I Met Your Father,” Hulu
“American Auto,” 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Jan. 25
“Extraordinary,” Hulu – A comedy series about a woman going on a quest to activate her superpowers.
Jan. 26
“The 1916 Project,” Hulu – A documentary series examining how the legacy of slavery shapes American life.
“Wolf Pack,” Paramount+ – A group of teens discovers their supernatural connection in this drama.
“Poker Face,” Peacock – A woman solves crimes with her ability to tell if someone is lying.
Jan. 27
“Shrinking,” Apple TV+ – A therapist drops the filter and tells his clients what he thinks of them and their problems.
“Lockwood & Co.,” Netflix – Three teens come together as paranormal investigators in this young adult series.
Jan. 28
“Frozen Planet II,” 8 p.m. on BBC America – Earth’s coldest habitats.
Jan. 30
“The Watchful Eye,” 9 p.m. on Freeform – Secrets abound as a young woman becomes a live-in nanny in this drama series.
Feb. 1
“The Ark,” 10 p.m. on Syfy – Catastrophe strikes a ship on the first mission to colonize another planet.
Feb. 3
“Dear Edward,” Apple TV+ – A lone boy survives a plane crash in this drama series about the people affected by the tragedy.
“Harlem,” Prime Video
Feb. 8
“The Flash,” 8 p.m. on The CW
“A Million Little Things,” 10 p.m. on ABC
Feb. 9
“You,” Netflix
Feb. 12
“Next Level Chef,” following the Super Bowl on Fox
Feb. 15
“Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” Hulu
Feb. 16
“The Upshaws,” Netflix
“Star Trek: Picard,” Paramount+
“Animal Control,” 9 p.m. on Fox – A comedy about a group of workers in the titular department.
Feb. 17
“Hello, Tomorrow!,” Apple TV+ – A salesman sells timeshares for the moon.
Feb. 19
“American Idol,” 8 p.m. on ABC
“Magnum P.I.,” 9 p.m. on NBC
“The Company You Keep,” 10 p.m. on NBC – Con man and CIA agent become romantically entangled in this drama.
“Found,” 10 p.m. on NBC – A former missing person now leads a team to find others in this drama.
Feb. 22
“Snowfall,” 10 p.m. on FX
Feb. 23
“Bel-Air,” Peacock
“Outer Banks,” Netflix
Feb. 24
“The Reluctant Traveler,” Apple TV+ – Travel series starring Eugene Levy
“Party Down,” 9 p.m. on Starz – A continuation of the comedy series that followed a catering crew as each sought their big break in Hollywood.
Feb. 26
“The Blacklist,” 8 p.m. on NBC
March 1
“The Mandalorian,” Disney+
“Survivor,” 8 p.m. on CBS
“True Lies,” 10 p.m. on CBS – A woman discovers her husband is an international spy in this drama based on the movie.
March 6
“The Voice,” 8 p.m. on NBC
“Perry Mason,” 9 p.m. on HBO
March 7
“That’s My Jam,” 10 p.m. on NBC
March 8
“Farmer Wants a Wife,” 9 p.m. on Fox – Four farmers bring women to the farm in this reality dating show.
March 14
“Superman and Lois,” 8 p.m. on The CW
“Gotham Knights,” 9 p.m. on The CW – Bruce Wayne’s adopted son forges an alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are framed for his murder.
March 16
“Shadow and Bone,” Netflix
March 17
“Power Book II: Ghost,” 8 p.m. on Starz
March 19
“Call the Midwife,” 8 p.m. on PBS
“Sandition,” 9 p.m. on PBS
“Marie Antoinette,” 10 p.m. on PBS – The famed queen causes havoc in the French court.
March 26
“Yellowjackets,” 9 p.m. on Showtime