Arts United issued this news release today:
(Fort Wayne, IN) January 30, 2023 – The Arts United Awards celebrate Northeast Indiana's people, organizations, and businesses that make significant contributions through arts and culture to communities throughout the 12-county region of Northeast Indiana that includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
The 2023 Arts United Award nominees are:
• Adrian Mann;
• Alix Watson;
• Amy Ford;
• Delois McKinley-Eldridge;
• Derek Reeves;
• FAME;
• Fran Page;
• Janice Furtner;
• Lakesha Green;
• Madelane Elston;
• Michael Johnson;
• Niyoki Chapman;
• Sigma Alpha Iota;
• Songs for a New World;
• Spongebob: The Musical;
• Trevor Campbell;
• Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts;
• Yaro Carpenter.
The 2023 Awards will highlight the following Areas of Recognition:
IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access) – Recognizing individuals, teams, and organizations that demonstrate significant work in Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access.
Innovation, Creativity, and/or Artistry – Recognizing individuals, teams, and organizations that contribute to the communities of Northeast Indiana in ways that are especially innovative and/or creative, as well as those who demonstrate exceptional artistry within their medium of art.
Leadership – Recognizing individuals, teams, and/or organizations that demonstrate extraordinary leadership, advocacy, philanthropy, or volunteerism.
Arts Education and Community Engagement – Recognizing individuals, teams, and/or organizations that make an exceptional contribution to the people they serve through arts or cultural programming.
Follow Arts United on Facebook and Instagram as we feature nominees and their accomplishments leading up to the celebration on March 1, 2023. For more information about the Arts United Awards, visit artsunited.org/advocacy/awards .