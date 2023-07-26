Ever wonder what happens after you flush the toilet?
Fort Wayne City Utilities is inviting the public to explore “The Science Behind the Flush” during WaterWorks FunFest on Saturday.
The free family event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Utilities Water Pollution Control Plant, 2601 Dwenger Ave., includes tours of the screening and pump facility, control room that oversees the processing of 100 million gallons a day, and lab where waste-eating bugs can be seen under a high-powered microscope.
Tours start at 11:15 and 11:50 a.m. and 12:30 and 1:15 p.m. Attendees should request a tour time when they arrive and not wear flip-flops or sandals.
Visitors can check out one of the cutter heads from MamaJo, the boring machine that cut sewer tunnels 200 feet underground. Rock cores from that depth will also be on display, according to a news release from the city.
“Our aim is to provide an engaging and educational experience that entertains and instills a deeper understanding and appreciation for the treatment process and the efforts to protect our rivers,” says Brian Robinson, chief superintendent of facilities, in the release. “We invite families to join us for a day of exploration, discovery and fun!”
Science Central, Allen County Soil & Water Conservation, Purdue University Fort Wayne Environmental Resources Center and Animal Care and Control will have hands-on activities. City Utilities activities will illustrate why wipes should stay out of toilets, how to manage stormwater runoff and how to protect the rivers.
Kids (and the young at heart) might get a kick out of seeing a Fort Wayne Fire Department truck and other large vehicles such as those City Utilities uses to suck up sludge in pipes and drains.
For gardeners, there are rain garden workshops at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Visitors can take home containers of biosolids, which can provide nutrients for gardens and flowerbeds.
The Drop it Like it’s Tot and Sweets on the Streets food trucks will be at the plant during the event.