When was the last time you wandered your neighborhood and chatted with your fellow residents? In the historic Williams Woodland Park neighborhood this occurrence is not uncommon.
The area is about a mile south of downtown and includes Webster Street, Suttenfield Street and Woodland Avenue. Fort 4 Fitness runners may recall the welcoming stretch along Hoagland Avenue where music played, the large trees provided shade, friendly folks handed out beer shots, water, snacks and lots of encouragement.
The public is again invited to enjoy the area at PorchFest 2023 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
PorchFest visitors will be able to enjoy a plethora of live music, historical and garden tours, artists at work, storytellers and a Kidfest area with games. All of these activities happen in a three block section of the neighborhood where performers will be set up on various front porch “stages.”
Donna Kline lives in the neighborhood and is one of the key organizers of the event. She says that 11 porches are involved in the festivities.
“Music is probably the primary feature people think of with PorchFest, but we have artists doing their art on the porches as well,” she says. Featured artists are Nicole Capriglione, who will be doing pottery, and painter Becky Stockert, who teaches art history and studio art at Ivy Tech and at University of Saint Francis. Stockert uses narrative illustration and nature imagery to explore feminism, environmentalism and the lives of cats.
The day’s schedule includes two or three live bands performing at any given time, Kline says. Music acts listed on the PorchFest website are Adam Baker, Kevin Pifer, Atrium Quartet, Cowboy Abhyasi, Howling Hounds, Sexy and the Succulent, Middle Names, Waiting for Daisy and Deadman’s Dance.
“I think what makes this event unique, especially with all the music, is that it’s held in a neighborhood rather than a park or concert venue,” Kline says. More than 400 people came to the inaugural PorchFest last year. Now that word has spread, she is anticipating even more this year.
Same City, Ziffles, and Whip & Chill food trucks will be on site. No alcohol will be sold and none will be allowed in the neighborhood.
Other activities include Judy Summers and Elizabeth Hodges displaying their talent for storytelling. Hodges also will be leading the historical and architectural walking tours with Creager Smith. The walking tours are about 30 minutes long and begin at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Stage 1, 353 W. Woodland Ave. Visitors can also take a self-guided garden tour.
Parking is available at Templo Aposento Alto, 307 W. Woodland Ave., as are restrooms. Parking is also available at Simpson United Methodist Church. 2501 S. Harrison St.
The KidFest area is next to Stage 1. Organizer Courtney Pifer says the area “will have a bubble station, games, basketball, storytelling and a collaborative sidewalk chalk art project.” She adds that it is located in a beautiful side yard of one of the historic homes on Woodland with plenty of room for the kids to run and play in the shade of trees. The Whip & Chill fire truck will be parked next to the KidFest zone.
Display tables for non-profits will also be at PorchFest. Neighborlink, Boys & Girls Club, and Blue Jacket / Tall Rabbit will be represented. PorchFest is a fundraiser for the neighborhood, and a portion of the profits also go to a non-profit, which had not been announced as of last week.
PorchFest is a handicapped accessible, family and pet-friendly event. Dogs should be well behaved. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. PorchFest will go on rain or shine.
Tickets and more information, including a map of porch stages and a schedule of events, are available at WilliamsWoodlandPark.com/PorchFest.
Kline recommends that visitors “Show up at 11, see a couple of bands, have lunch, see more bands, take a tour and circulate around.”
The neighborhood’s plan is to host PorchFest annually the first Saturday of June and the historic Holiday Home Tour the first weekend of December.
“In the winter, you get to see the insides of our historic homes,” Kline says. “In the summer, you get to see the outsides and enjoy walking around in the neighborhood.”