Q. Is there any substitute for sunflowers in my garden and landscape? I like sunflowers, but I don’t like the fact that some flowers don’t last a long time, and the leftover flower stalks are unsightly and a pain to remove. Any thoughts?
A. I like false sunflowers – Heliopsis helianthoides – as a substitute for annual sunflowers. False sunflowers are perennials (unlike annual sunflowers you have been growing) and are native to Eastern North America. They can be found in prairie remnants, meadows and roadside ditches.
The yellow blooms are smaller, but similar to sunflower, and the plant is tall – up to 5 feet. I like planting false sunflowers in clumps of five to seven plants, or more.
False sunflower blooms can last a long time. With a little deadheading, you can have blooms that last the entire summer – even into fall. They make good cut flowers also, so one has cut flowers for arrangements the entire season. The flowers are also attractive to pollinators. Numerous species of bees visit false sunflowers including honeybees, bumblebees, leaf cutters and other pollinating wasps and flies.
False sunflowers are also tough customers. They can survive in poor soils such as clay or even dry gravely areas. They can even tolerate moist areas in your landscape. False sunflowers prefer full sun. Part sun is OK, but one might see less overall flowering. The plants require little, if any, fertilizer.
Like annual sunflowers, false sunflowers can flop over when grown in rich soils or overfertilized. They work better with other plants to keep them upright. They work well at the back of a perennial border, with native grasses or surrounded by other plants in a massed planting.
If planted in a grouping on their own, you can cut back false sunflowers in June to make them branch out and become more compact.
False sunflowers can re-seed and spread in a landscape, especially if bare cultivated areas are next to them. Simply remove seedlings as they appear or allow them to spread and naturalize if you want. I let them spread out in my more natural backyard.
You won’t usually find false sunflowers at garden centers because the plants would be tall and not in flowers in early spring. Customers generally want compact plants with flowers when they are out in droves in spring. If you want plants then one must order false sunflowers online. I try and obtain plants in quart sizes for the best bang for the dollar, though I have purchased plants in smaller containers. You can start false sunflowers from seed, but the seed needs a cold treatment to germinate. Many cultivars of false sunflower are on the market, but some experts say the cultivars are not as beneficial to pollinators.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email cmcmaken@jg.net.