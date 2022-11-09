Barbecue chicken and cornbread. The combination is a staple of many summer meals.

But you can enjoy the flavors even when your grill is buried under autumn leaves or winter snow. This Barbecue Chicken Cornbread Casserole is a quick and tasty way to warm up the cool months ahead.

I’ve made this recipe with shredded rotisserie chicken from the grocery store deli and with a drained can of chicken. Both worked great. So would chopped turkey from your upcoming holiday leftovers.

Speaking of leftovers, this is a great way to use up some spare veggies you might have sitting around. You could include celery, leeks, pearl onions, parsnips, rutabaga and even broccoli stalks.

Barbecue Chicken Cornbread Casserole

For the filling:

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup white onion, diced

1 cup carrot, chopped or diced

1 large Russet potato, diced small

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 cup chicken stock

About 2 cups chicken, shredded or diced

1 (about 20 ounces) bottle of barbecue sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

For the cornbread:

3/4 cup yellow cornmeal

3/4 cup flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 1/2 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup milk

1 egg

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 2 1/2 -quart baking dish with cooking spray, and set aside.

Make the filling:

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and onion, and sauté about 2 minutes or until they start to soften.

Add carrot, potato and thyme. Sauté 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add stock (or water) and bring to a simmer. Let simmer 8 to 10 minutes, or until potatoes are just shy of being completely cooked. (Note: The potatoes will not cook much more in the oven, so you want them mostly done on the stove.) Add chicken and stir in barbecue sauce. Let simmer about 2 minutes before removing from the heat.

Carefully (it’s hot!) transfer the filling from the skillet to the baking dish. Don’t overfill; leave at least 2 inches at the top of the dish. If you have extra filling, let it cool and store in the refrigerator. It’s just as delicious the next day without the cornbread.

Make the cornbread:

Combine dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl.

In a small mixing bowl, whisk milk, egg and oil. Add wet ingredients to the dry and whisk until well combined.

Pour the batter evenly over the filling in the baking dish, making sure to cover the filling edge to edge.

Place in the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the cornbread has started to brown on top. Remove from the oven and let cool about 10 minutes before serving.

Recipe Swap is published monthly in The Journal Gazette. Corey McMaken is a home cook, not a food expert. To share a comment or favorite recipe for possible inclusion, email cmcmaken@jg.net or write to Corey McMaken, c/o The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802.