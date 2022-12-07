A cheese Danish is probably my favorite pastry, but I had never made them for myself. I decided to change that this summer and looked up some great recipes using lemon, raspberry and other bright flavors.

As summer came to an end, though, I started to think about flavors I associate more with fall and winter: Brown sugar and warm spices. And so were born these Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Danish.

The puff pastry is flaky, the filling has caramel notes from brown sugar and a nice amount of warm spice from cinnamon and nutmeg, and pecans add texture and nuttiness. And with a shape that fits the season, these sweet snowflakes will look right at home with your holiday brunch.

This recipe makes enough filling for 16 Danish using two boxes of puff pastry. If you have extra pastries, they freeze well. Or, use half the filling with two sheets of puff pastry to make eight Danish and reserve the rest of the filling for a cheesecake-like swirl on top of a batch of brownies. You can see my favorite brownie recipe on our website; go to this story for a link.

Puff pastry is rolled dough and cold butter folded repeatedly to make dozens of thin layers in a sheet. These layers are what make the flaky texture of the baked product. All the chilled fat can make the sheets a bit temperamental – stiff when frozen, gummy when too warm – but don’t be put off.

Recipe Swap Columnist Corey McMaken shares recipes to try in your kitchen.

Puff pastry sheets come frozen and will need to thaw, so check the packaging for directions on how the manufacturer recommends that be done. You want to be able to unfold the sheets without cracking them, but not let them drop all the way to room temperature. If the sheets get too warm, put them in the refrigerator to firm back up before proceeding.

Google “Danish pastry shapes” if you want some creative ideas on how to form the puff pastry. I used a slightly more complex shape here because it was reminiscent of snowflakes. But one easier (and just as tasty) idea is to simply fold in the corners of your pastry squares about an inch and press them in place so you create a stop-sign shape; put your filling in the center of the octagon, then proceed with the egg wash, sugar and pecans.

To make the snowflake effect, cut a sheet of puff pastry into four squares. On each square, you’re going to cut “ears” that can be folded in. Staying about one-half inch from the outside of the square, cut 1- to 1 1/2-inch slits so that each corner can be lifted away, but the middle of each side is still connected (see example). The corners will be folded in over your filling.

Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Danish

For the filling:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 egg yolk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the pastry:

4 sheets puff pastry, thawed enough to unfold without cracking but still chilled

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

White sugar for sprinkling

Chopped pecans

Food Newsletter Get area restaurant coverage, recipes, reviews and other news to chew on in The Journal Gazette's free Food newsletter.

While the puff pastry is thawing, make the filling. In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese, brown sugar and egg yolk until slightly fluffy. Add salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla and mix thoroughly. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

After you have prepared your puff pastry for whatever shape you are using, transfer the pastry pieces to the baking sheets at least two inches apart.

Place about 1 tablespoon of filling in the center of each pastry square. If you are making the snowflake-like shapes I am using here, you will next fold each of the corner “ears” over to the center so they overlap slightly on a finger. Press the corners together gently then let them drop onto the filling.

Whisk together the egg and water. Brush egg wash over all exposed pastry. Dust lightly with white sugar and sprinkle with pecans.

Bake about 18 minutes, or until the pastry is puffed and golden brown. Remove to a cooling rack. The filling will also have puffed up during baking, and it will fall as it cools.

Recipe Swap is published monthly in The Journal Gazette. Corey McMaken is a home cook, not a food expert. To share a comment or favorite recipe for possible inclusion, email cmcmaken@jg.net or write to Corey McMaken, c/o The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802.