I had some leftover filling (about 8 tablespoons) from a batch of Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Danish. As I pondered what to do with it, an idea struck: Why not swirl it on a batch of brownies? The result is not quite a cheesecake marble brownie, but it gives a nod to a cheesecake swirl with hints of cinnamon, which I love with chocolate.
These brownies are very fudgy, so don't stress if they seem wet in the center. You do want a toothpick to come out mostly clean as a test, but you're not going to get a light cake texture here.
You can make these brownies without the swirl if you don't have any leftover Danish filling, but you might need to reduce the baking time slightly.
Try this swirl with your favorite brownie recipe or box mix, and let me know how it turns out!
Chocolate Chip Brownies with Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Swirl
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup flour
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 eggs
1/4 cup chocolate chips
Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Danish filling
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 8x8 baking dish with cooking spray and line with parchment paper slightly overhanging the edge (this will make it easier to lift the brownies out later). Set aside.
Melt butter in a microwave or on the stove and set aside while you get the other ingredients set out. You want the butter warm but no longer hot, or else you're going to get cooked scrambled eggs when you add them to the mixture.
In a medium bowl, stir together flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder. Set aside.
With the cooled melted butter in a large bowl, mix in sugar and vanilla. Whisk in egg.
Add dry ingredient mix and stir until well combined. Fold in chocolate chips.
Dollop Danish filling on top of brownie batter. Use a butter knife or spatula to swirl it across the top.
Bake for about 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out mostly clean. There might still be some fudgy jiggle in the middle of the brownies.
Let cool completely before cutting.