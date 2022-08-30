A piece of Quimby Village history started coming down Tuesday morning as dust flew in the air across the parking lot shared with Clyde Theatre and other businesses near what was once Hall's Original Drive-In, 1502 Bluffton Road.
Community announcements and cards advertising local artists and businesses still hung on a corkboard at what was once the restaurant's front door as the scoop of a piece of construction machinery dug into the building not far away.
While the demolition crew worked, passers-by gathered on the Bluffton Road sidewalk to watch and reminisce about the restaurant.
"I can't believe they're tearing it down," said a passenger of one car that stopped to take pictures.
Another onlooker, Rick Rogers, said he used to eat at the restaurant all the time. That sentiment was shared by several of the people who drove or walked up to watch the building be razed.
The restaurant was the original Don Hall's location, opening in 1946. The first building burned down in the early 1960s and the restaurant was rebuilt, according to Journal Gazette archives. It had drive-in area until the late '60s. A renovation project in 2018 restored drive-in dining to the location.
Like many restaurants, Hall's Original paused service early in the pandemic. The home of the Big Buster burger reopened eventually, but was closed permanently Dec. 23.
A post on the Hall's Restaurants Facebook page announcing the closure said the Hall family "has made that decision as part of a transition to support new endeavors."
The Hall's Food Factory Express and Hall's Takes the Cake building, once next door to Hall's Original, was demolished in May. That area was paved over.