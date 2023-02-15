When I was younger and my grandmother asked me what kind of cake I wanted for my birthday, I replied “cheesecake” or “cookies.”
I’m not a cake person. I’m not really a cookie person either, but at least those seemed to stay fresh longer than cake and I could share them easier to get rid of them.
So it was with a little surprise that as my birthday nears this month I found myself thinking, “I should make a cake.”
Coming up on 41, I guess I’m old enough to change my mind. As I thought about it, I realized I was craving turtle flavors: hot fudge, caramel and pecans. So I decided on a cake I had made before: Devil’s Food with those ice cream toppings instead of icing.
At first I was going to make the cake batter from scratch and looked up recipes online. Then I decided that I didn’t want to be 42 by the time I finished, so I picked up a boxed mix instead. The directions called for water, oil and three eggs, but that seemed a little boring so I substituted a dark roast coffee for the water and butter for the oil.
Add in caramel sauce, chocolate chips and a full jar of hot fudge, and this is a rich cake. But hey, I only turn 41 once.
Devil’s Food Turtle Cake
1 (15.23 ounce) box Devil’s Food cake mix
1 1/4 cup dark roast coffee (about 10 ounces), cooled
1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled
3 eggs
1 (12.8 ounce) jar hot fudge topping
2 tablespoons semi-sweet chocolate chips, if desired
2 to 3 tablespoons caramel sauce
2 to 3 tablespoons chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease two cake pans (I used 81/2-by-61/2-inch pans) and line with parchment paper for easier removal of the cake. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine cake mix, coffee, butter and eggs. Beat using a hand mixer for two minutes.
Divide batter evenly between pans. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Remove cakes and allow to cool at least one hour.
When cakes have cooled, remove them from the pans and use a large knife to remove the raised portion on top, creating a flat top for each layer.
Place one layer bottom down on a tray, serving plate or piece of parchment paper. “Ice” the top with about half the jar of hot fudge (it is nicely spreadable at room temperature). Sprinkle chocolate chips over the fudge.
Place the other cake layer cut-side down on top of the first layer so the smooth bottom is now the top of the cake.
“Ice” the top with the remaining hot fudge. Drizzle with caramel sauce and sprinkle with nuts.
