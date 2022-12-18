I was excited but also a bit skeptical when I first spotted Bimi Bistro tucked into a corner at Jefferson Pointe.

The anticipation of a new ethnic restaurant centered on Japanese-style, traditional Tonkotsu (made with bone broth) ramen had me giddy, but it was that location that tempered my enthusiasm. Though there are exceptions, shopping malls and their food courts are usually home to dummied-down ethnic food with muted flavors to suit every appetite.

But when I perused the inviting offerings on Bimi Bistro’s menu, I had hopes that it would be one of the exceptions that served unique and vibrant authentic dishes. Well, in the end, the menu proved to be more exotic than the flavors, but it was still better than what most malls dish out.

It’s all about the ramen here, and there are several variations under three broth categories – miso, sea salt and shoyu. Bimi starts with a base bone broth and adds miso paste for the miso, soy sauce for the shoyu and salt for the sea salt, to give them different flavors. Spicy versions of all can also be had.

The sea salt ramen was the best, which was a surprise because I wasn’t familiar with it. My Shrimp Tempura Sea Salt Ramen was beautiful with three big, panko-crusted shrimp nestled on top. The cloudy white broth was not overly salty despite the name; it simply had a perfect well-seasoned flavor that nicely accentuated the sweet, perfectly fried shellfish.

All the ramen, to a fault, included very basic and somewhat scant ingredients other than their protein for the most part. There were canned bamboo shoots, scallions and two little flower-shaped fish cake slices, which I thought was an odd staple ingredient given they may intimidate some.

The exceptions were a piece of nori paper – dried seaweed often used in sushi – and half of a soft-boiled egg, which was the star of the show.

Sliding the nori into the bottom of the bowl allowed it to infuse the broths with a little salty-sweet flavor. It was pretty much inedible, but it was still a plus.

I loved the creamy slightly oozing yolk from the egg, but it also left me puzzled and feeling a little cheated. Where was the other half of the egg? How does one cut a soft egg in half and save half of it for later without the yolk running out? And given that the least expensive ramen bowl – all of which I would consider average-sized at best – costs a robust $14.95, why not let me have the whole egg?

All the ramens could have been much better with some added ingredients, but that would be a costly venture. Want the other half of that egg? It is $1.50. More shrimp, beef or pork? $4. More chicken? $3.

I was left feeling the same way about the best appetizer I tried, the Char Siew Pau (steamed pork buns). I loved that the thinly sliced, juicy pork with its red rind from its barbecue glaze was paired with thin cucumbers sliced on a bias to cover the entire inside surface of the delicate, billowy bao bun. Those cucumbers added just the right crunch, and the smear of sweet Japanese mayonnaise was more than welcome.

But there was just not enough pork to make these two little buns worth the $7.50 price tag, even though they were cute with little paper parasols on top of them. Yes, extra meat is an option but it, too, will cost you $4.

The buns blew away the other appetizer offerings, though.

The Dumplings – no specifics offered on the menu – were your basic standard, mundane, frozen pork potstickers. The Vegetable Spring Rolls made those dumplings look like gourmet delights, however, as they had hardly any cabbage and carrot inside. The rice paper was wrapped around the tiny core so many times that the innermost layers were protected from the fryer oil and remained gooey, uncooked dough.

I was hoping the Kimuchi – a Japanese version of the Korean staple kimchi (spicy fermented cabbage) – would at least be something new to me, given that I had not seen it offered elsewhere. But this kimuchi was no different than kimchi other than being much milder (aka muted for the mall).

When it came to the other ramen options, the same thi-sliced pork from the steamed buns was better than the chicken or beef, and the shoyu broth beat out the miso. The shoyu broth version was a bit saltier than the miso, but it did not have the umami flavor that soy sauce usually provides.

I ordered spicy miso instead of regular miso broth and though the broth was OK in terms of flavor; there was nothing that made me think it was spicy. There appeared to be a few drops of chili oil floating on top, but I had to add several little spoonfuls from the container on my table to make it what I would consider spicy.

The service at Bimi Bistro – which also offers fried rice as well as teriyaki and hibachi-grilled plates with rice on the side, and stir-fried ramen or udon noodle dishes – was acceptable except for a bit of a language barrier between me and a server who waited on me more than once.

Thankfully, there was another employee (possibly a manager) at the register who was called upon and was able to easily answer all questions.

The atmosphere made me think the locally owned Bimi Bistro was part of a chain, but it is one-of-a-kind. Its bright neon and cool nuances, such as a very commercial-looking statue of a bowl of noodles near the front door adorned with a very professional logo, were nifty.

I chose the Hibachi Beef Stir-fried Udon as my only non-ramen dish, and it was OK but not any more special than the average lo mein you can find at Chinese restaurants. But there was one thing that angered me about it – the big button mushroom slices and shredded cabbage that it had in addition to carrots and scallions.

The cabbage would be more than welcome, and those mushrooms would be fantastic, if they were included in the ramen. Seems to me it would make sense to use all the ingredients you had on hand to make the soups the best they can be, too.

Restaurant: Bimi Bistro

Address: 4150 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Phone: 999-6944

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

Cuisine: Japanese

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Alcohol: None

Credit cards: Yes

Kid-friendly: Yes

Menu: Cha Sieu Pao ($7.50), dumplings ($6.95), kimuchi ($5.25), Pork Miso Ramen ($15.95), Shrimp Tempura Sea Salt Ramen ($15.25), Chicken Shoyu Ramen ($14.95), Hibachi Beef Stir-fried Udon ($17.95)

Rating breakdown: Food: 1 (3-star maximum); atmosphere: 1/2 (1 maximum), service: 1/2 (1 maximum)