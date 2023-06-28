It was March of 2020, right as the pandemic set in, that I last answered some of my readers’ best questions in print.
There were plenty of questions during the pandemic as we waited for not only restaurants to get back to normal, we waited for the world to get back to normal.
Now, I am not sure we will ever return to the normalcy that dining out offered before COVID-19, but we are getting closer every day.
So, with that, here are some of the best inquiries I have received of late:
Q. I love Greek food and really miss Friends restaurants. Are there any other options for real Greek food? I also would love an authentic German restaurant … . Both are missing in this community or I just don’t know where to find them. – Cindy, Fort Wayne
A. With Fort Wayne Greek Festival having just ended, this was the perfect time for this question. But aside from that one week each year, the best options for Greek fare include Liberty Diner, 2929 Goshen Road, which has several staple dishes on the menu as well as occasional specials and dishes influenced by Greek methods that are not necessarily labeled as Greek or Mediterranean.
King Gyros on West Jefferson and Goshen Avenue also, obviously, offers many Greek items other than the dish in its name. And, finally, Cosmos Restaurant at 9807 Lima Road is Greek-owned and there are Greek influences aplenty there even if – given it is a breakfast-first place – there aren’t signature Greek dishes available.
When it comes to German, well it has been tried many times, most recently at Das Schnitzelhaus on West Main Street. It is pretty apparent Fort Wayne cannot support a strictly traditional German restaurant. My theory is that traditional German dishes are great as special treats occasionally but, in today’s culinary landscape, those heavy dishes are just not going to draw weekly or even monthly visitors.
But there are a couple of great places in the area where you can get your fix, and you are not alone as you can see from my next two inquiries.
Q. “Real German Schnitzel?” – Grant, Fort Wayne
Q. “German food, German bread?” – Sylvia, Fort Wayne
A. Well, when it comes to Schnitzel – the thin, lightly breaded pork loin that many believe is what inspired the signature Indiana pork tenderloin sandwich – Mino II in Garrett is the place to go.
You want schnitzel? They’ve got rahm schnitzel (with a white cream sauce), jaeger schnitzel (in hunter style mushroom gravy), schweine schnitzel (in olive oil with sweet peppers) and paniertes schnitzel (plain).
As for Sylvia’s query, given there are many types of bread that can be considered German, I needed more details, which Sylvia provided: “A true German rye. … not the rye bread you get in the grocery stores.”
Of course, deciding what a “true German rye” is can also be tricky. For starters, rye bread is quite diverse in and of itself. And given there are stark contrasts in German food from region to region, the bread follows suit so there is no real “true” German bread.
The German rye Sylvia craves is likely one she enjoyed made by a specific bakery or person, but someone else might consider a totally different style to be “true” because that is what they enjoyed.
I turned to the best German baker I know, Conny Woodruff of Conny’s Little German Bread Shop in Peru, to get her take. Woodruff, who proudly boasts that she is a self-taught baker, makes several varieties of bread – as well as several varieties of sweet and savory rolls.
“I do a rye, but it is mostly by order when bread lovers ask for it,” she says with her heavy German accent that makes you know right away this is a real German bakery.
Woodruff’s rye is made with milled rye flour mixed with wheat flour she mills herself. She mixes the dough and adds some sourdough to it, then allows it to rest until the next day when she forms the loaves. Besides the sour dough, it contains nothing but flour, water, salt, and a little molasses.
“Some customers ask for caraway seeds, which is very common in German rye,” Woodruff says. “Personally, I prefer it without. My grandmother from my mother’s side overdid it with caraway so I am not a big fan of it.”
Her favorite way of eating it is with smoked black forest ham, butter and a good Hengstenberg pickle.
The only other places one might possibly find the rye you seek would be Amish bakeries or groceries in the area. Standard homemade breads are always popular at those places, but, given the strong German influence in the Amish community, I think you might stumble upon one.
And if that doesn’t work, find a good bakery that makes bread, like Conny’s, and ask if you could special order the rye you seek.
Q. Does any place in the area make a Black & Blue/Pittsburgh steak? – Dave, Fort Wayne
A. A Pittsburgh Black and Blue refers to a steak seared quick and hard so the outside chars and blackens while the inside remains super rare to raw (i.e. blue).
I have had a few steaks like this at area restaurants, but those were simply big mistakes and not special requests!
I have not seen it on any menus, though many places offer steaks done black and bleu – as in blackened with a bleu cheese crust. I assumed any good steakhouse might do this for a customer, and that assumption was confirmed by Josh Applegate, front of the house manager at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse downtown who is well schooled on the odd preparation.
“Any good steakhouse can do it,” the nearly 20-year restaurant veteran says. “We do it here, and we used to do it when I worked at Eddie Merlot’s all the time for customers.”
Applegate said the origin of Pittsburgh Black and Blue steaks came from the steel mills in the early 1900s.
“Steelworkers would slap a steak on the side of the steel mills to cook them,” he says, adding he first learned to make them while working the back of the line at the former Benjamin’s in Muncie.
To do it in a kitchen, Applegate said, a skillet is blasted as hot as the cook can get it – 1,000 degrees being the goal, though most restaurant stoves only reach 600 to 800 degrees. There is no special seasoning like a blackened steak requires and, actually, seasoning it at all is kind of pointless.
“It’s all going to burn anyway,” Applegate says. “Some chefs don’t even add oil to the pan, but I think it is best to use a little.”
His extensive knowledge, however, does not mean he is a Pittsburgh fan.
“It’s a pretty tough steak to cut because rare steaks are hard to cut as it is, but it is even worse when you add that hard crust,” Applegate said. “It’s not my cup of tea, especially because it is still cold in the middle.”
Q. So many restaurants have come and gone in place of the original Nick and Von’s Rib Room. Does anyone still have the recipe for the (barbecue) sauce?
And is anything similar being served anywhere nearby? – Valeri, Fort Wayne
A. The Rib Room sauce was not as novel as you might think. It was a sweet, tangy sauce that many early rib joints offered in the days before smoking ribs became the preferred method.
I am sure one of Nick’s or Von’s relatives have the recipe and I wonder if it was passed on to Matt, Kurt or Chris Henry, who bought the restaurant in 2015 and who served the ribs in its first post-Rib Room incarnation.
But if you simply need a quick taste without doing the detective work, the most similar version – and no it is not really that close to the original Rib Room – would be at King Gyros, which coats its ribs and tips in a bright orange Chicago-style (or Mumbo) sauce. It has the tang you will remember from Nick and Von’s but it has nowhere near the same kind of well-rounded flavor.
Q. What is the biggest change you have seen in restaurants since the pandemic?
A. Several different variations of this question have been asked by many people recently via email, social media and face-to-face. Most of those questions center around the lack of customer service that has resulted from restaurants struggling to find willing and capable employees.
Finding workers is the biggest plague on restaurants since the pandemic, and the effects of that stretch far beyond the kitchen.
What frustrates me more than anything is the lack of regular hours and, more importantly, the mystery it has created as restaurants flip-flop on their hours almost daily, and – here is my biggest beef – neglect to update their hours on their websites and social media pages.
Trying to find a place to sit down and eat after 7 p.m. is a struggle. Even fast-food places are shutting down their dining rooms early. And nothing is more disappointing than looking up to see if a place is open, then finding the place closed with “updated” hours posted on to door – but not the web.
This became very troublesome for me on a recent trip back from Indianapolis after a concert. We were all starving and started looking for a place to stop. “Hey, look, there’s a White Castle at Exit 234 in Anderson that is open 24-7 – perfect!” Well, it was dark at 10 p.m. with a note on the door saying the location closes early – every night.
Thirty miles later there was a McDonald’s and Wendy’s open 24 hours, each inside a truck stop on opposite sides of I-69 in Marion. So we pulled off the interstate and hoped. As we got to the end of the off ramp, we could see how dark McDonald’s was and hung a left to try the Wendy’s. It looked good until we walked in the door and saw that side of the truck stop was as dark as that McDonald’s. I was at least able to grab some leftover Cinnabon cinnamon rolls on the cheap, but no hot food.
Enough time has passed since the pandemic began that it is time for restaurants to accept that temporary hours are not temporary. Owners: Update your site, update your social media and stop pretending you will someday go back to the longer hours you had before.
The longer restaurants wait, the more money it will cost them down the road because even if they go back to “normal” hours, I won’t know or care because I’m not willing to gamble on stopping there again.
Ryan DuVall is a restaurant critic for The Journal Gazette. The Journal Gazette pays for all meals. Email him at rduvall@jg.net; call at 461-8130. DuVall’s past reviews can be found at www.journalgazette. net. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @DiningOutDuVall.