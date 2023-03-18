Although it is a new incarnation of an old staple, Acme by Full Circle isn’t really breaking any ground along East State Boulevard.
The Acme, a staple neighborhood tavern since 1941, has been through several changes, including closing on two occasions, in the last 20 years. After standing strong with standard bar fare for decades, a pizza concept was added in Big Daddy’s back in 2000. Barbecue came a few years later and was later offered in partnership with Big Rick’s BBQ starting in 2016.
The Full Circle version’s lack of novelty is not at all a bad thing. Its menu still has pizza and a sampling of Acme standard offerings, and none of them are out of place.
The old standby breaded tenderloin brought some nostalgia to the table with it as this hubcap-sized, thin loin was just as I expected it to be – and just as it would have been the first time I tried one in 1999. It was crispy with the right cracker-crumb breading, it had some funky, gnarly bits of fat here and there, and it was quite enjoyable.
It blew away the disappointing sausage roll, which was stuffed with some wonderful finely crumbled and zippy – almost bordering on too spicy – sausage. But its crust shell was far too thin and was way too soft, like bread instead of having that crusty goodness a sausage roll should have. It also did not come with the staple side of barbecue sauce, which seemed silly considering the restaurant is mostly a barbecue place now.
A unique appetizer not only made me happy, but it also made me think. The Deep-Fried Beef Bites are described as containing Italian beef with hot giardiniera peppers, and they were just that. They were super crunchy, and the breading coated them entirely so none of the ingredients inside leaked out. And they were hot – molten-lava hot inside, so be patient and careful before taking that first bite. The side of marinara with those bites was a must, as it added some sweetness and acid. They were so good, I started thinking of other staple sandwiches that could be morphed the same way – a Cuban came to mind first.
The Hatch Chile Queso had great flavor but failed because of its consistency. The House Beer Cheese base was dotted with green and red pepper bits, and it had that great roasted pepper flavor that paired well with the hint of hops from the beer. But it was way too thick and almost sludgy. It also was not helped by the mediocre and, more importantly, unsalted tortilla chips.
When it came to the barbecue offerings, one thing was clear – the mac and cheese was king. Full Circle serves bowls of cheesy cavatappi pasta topped with pulled pork, brisket, spicy chicken or their “Crack Chicken.” The mac and cheese part of this dish is the perfect base as it is just creamy and cheesy enough without being overkill. I loved my brisket version, with charred, smoky meat nestled on top.
I received a quarter pound of Full Circle’s “Crack” as part of my Half Gut Buster platter, which also included three ribs, three smoked wings, a quarter pound of pulled pork, a side of mac and cheese and a side of smoked coleslaw.
I found it to be more wack than crack. This sort of gray shredded chicken isn’t really smoky or barbecue-flavored. But it did have salt – plenty of salt. It also had more garlic and black pepper than it needed. The only way I could even stomach it was to add some macaroni and cheese to it.
The pulled pork was spot on, and I had no complaints about the cherry-blueberry barbecued wings in this combo. The ribs were good in terms of how they were smoked, but there was a little too much pepper (again) in the rub they were coated in, and I had to ask for more sauce because the light glaze on them was not enough to cut the pepper.
I was also surprised I was not asked what kind of sauce I wanted – except for on the wings – or offered any varieties of sauce when the meal was served. Those wings were also just fine, and I loved the unique cherry-blueberry barbecue sauce I had on mine.
I also did not care for the plating of this combo. Though it was kitschy and cute, the segmented cafeteria trays separated all the barbecue, and it got cold very quickly. I think having it piled together would have allowed the meats to hold their heat better.
The best thing about my combo was that I gladly paid the extra dollar to get two hunks of Jalapeño Cornbread with it. I am not usually a big fan of jalapeño corn bread, but this version was wonderfully sweet with just a kiss of jalapeno heat here and there.
The Smoked Coleslaw was not worth having again as it was terribly underdressed and dry, which is something I never thought coleslaw could be. The vegan Pineapple Baked Beans are a much better choice and were as tasty as any meat-spiked beans I have had at other barbecue joints.
I added a side of Mexican Street Corn because it sounded good, but it also failed me. It too was way too dry and underdressed, but even worse, it was served cold. I have never had cold Mexican street corn on the cob, so I do not know why it was served cold as a side.
Thinking I needed to give Acme by Full Circle another crack at the chicken, I ordered the Spicy Chicken Nachos and had them “loaded” for an extra $3 so I got tomatoes, onion, cilantro and crema instead of just beer cheese, jalapenos and lettuce.
The nachos looked the part with the extra toppings, but, again, the chicken ruffled my feathers. This was not just spicy chicken, this was diablo-fuego-caliente chicken that hit me hard and fast with its raw, abrasive, habanero-like heat and destroyed my palate, making everything else on the platter impossible to taste after the first few bites.
These nachos also needed more beer cheese or maybe some shredded cheese or, better yet, some of that mac and cheese sauce in addition to make them worthy of having again. It also didn’t help that the beer cheese was not distributed well so there were many dry spots.
As much as the menu of the new Acme reminded me of the old, the atmosphere is also not new. It is just as it was under its most recent incarnations.
There is still one of the little tabletop juke boxes left from the old days parked up in the front window facing State, the old bar room is still charming and cozy, and the music is a little too loud, as is the crowd noise barreling out of what was long ago the place customers went to buy carry-out beer – or later pizza – that was converted into extra seating.
The service was also a bit inconsistent. During one visit, I had a great server who never missed a beat. During another, my server seemed lost when it came to knowledge of the menu and went MIA after serving my food.
Restaurant: Acme by Full Circle
Address: 1105 E. State Blvd.
Phone: 480-2263
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Cuisine: American
Handicapped accessible: Yes
Alcohol: Full bar
Credit cards: Yes
Kid-friendly: Yes
Menu: Hatch Queso ($9), Beef Bites ($10), Half Gut Buster ($30), tenderloin ($15), sausage roll ($7), nachos ($15)
Rating breakdown: Food: 11/2 (3-star maximum); atmosphere: 1/2 (1 max.), service: 1/2 (1 max.)
Ryan DuVall is a restaurant critic for The Journal Gazette. This review is based on two unannounced visits. The Journal Gazette pays for all meals. Email him at rduvall@jg.net. DuVall’s past reviews can be found at www.journalgazette. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @DiningOutDuVall.