Is something always better than nothing?

When it comes to new restaurants with unique food, I would almost always say yes. But ever since my first visit to Laz’s Cuban Café on Dupont Road, this question has haunted me.

It is Fort Wayne’s only Cuban restaurant, and I was excited to hear about it because there was a huge hole left in the city’s ethnic food category since Caliente closed a few years ago.

It would not be fair to compare Laz’s to Caliente any more than it would be to compare it to Pastor’s Place, the restaurant that once called Laz’s location home. Caliente – at least in its early days on East State Boulevard – checked all the boxes when it came to an authentic Cuban sandwich shop. And though there were some great finds at Laz’s, there were several boxes that were left empty.

The owners have done a great job of filling the former Pastor’s space and created a whimsical, modern fast-casual store featuring a colorful Cuban street scene mural with stereotypical features such as antique cars and gentlemen playing dominoes. And, yes, there are dominoes and other board games on a table in the back in case you want to partake.

There are also a few Instagram-worthy spots – an astroturf-covered wall with a white neon “A Lo Cubano” sign in the middle of it; a gorgeous wooden wall mount featuring the restaurant’s blue-and-yellow logo; and a wall above those board games with a smattering of cigar boxes and photos of cigars as well as Cuban street scenes.

The staff was very welcoming, as were the glass cases holding some of Laz’s offerings – the case filled with enticing desserts would make anyone take a second glance if not simply stop in front of it staring and drooling.

Laz’s also got the “Café” part right as the various Cuban coffees (Café Cubano) were excellent. I had two during each of my visits because one just wasn’t enough, and that is not just because Cuban coffees traditionally come in small sizes.

The other case featured hot appetizers, and the variety was great, with nothing I could think of missing.

The best thing I had from that hot case was the Papas Rellena, which happens to be my favorite Cuban appetizer. Laz’s breaded mashed potato ball was nicely stuffed with flavorful, nicely seasoned ground beef. The potatoes were creamy and spot-on, but there was no crispiness to its exterior thanks to sitting in that case for who knows how long and being reheated before serving instead of freshly fried. It also had no garnishes such as crema or even hot sauce. Oddly, I saw no hot sauce anywhere.

The Yuca Fries and Tostones (smashed and fried green plantains) were very crisp, and both had the perfect texture on the inside. But they were not salted, and there was no salt to be found on the tables either. All fries (and tostones) need at least a little salt, whether they are made from yuca or potato.

The most troubling problem with all of the empanadas was that the filling was so tepid, the shredded cheese mixed in was not melted. It looked like it hadn’t been cooked at all because I could have picked out each individual shred of cheese.

The chicken empanada was the most impactful, flavor-wise, because its shredded chicken was seasoned well and was combined with red peppers and black olives. If you don’t like black olives or red peppers, that might be a problem, because nowhere on the menu did it mention these rather aggressive ingredients were included. The spinach and cheese had just spinach and cheese, and the ham and cheese had just ham and cheese, so the olives and peppers were a surprise with the chicken – a nice one for me, but maybe not for all.

I also took issue with the exterior wraps of these empanadas. They were crispy, but the dough was too thick and doughy. They reminded me of something I have made at home in the past using refrigerated biscuit dough. Again, a little hot sauce or some kind of condiment would have been nice.

The biggest flaw at Laz’s also came down to dough.

Cuban sandwiches require Cuban bread, which is supposed to be soft and flaky on the inside with a hard, thin, toasted crust. That crust is crucial. Laz’s bread was soft, but spongy. And there was no crust at all. It reminded me of the kind of cheap, restaurant-service bread a quick-mart pizza counter would use to make subs.

It also didn’t help that most of the sandwiches were super greasy on the outside because of the copious amount of cooking spray the staff coated the panini presses with during preparation.

I asked for my sandwiches to be well-toasted on my second visit, and there was simply no way to get the bread crisp. It was slightly sweet, which was fine, but the texture will make a return visit for a sandwich unlikely.

The best sandwich was the Croqueta Preparada, a classic Cuban sandwich with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles as well as two croquetas – logs of ham, chicken or cod coated in breadcrumbs and fried. The croquetas added some of the crunch the bread was missing, and the extra meat was simply a bonus.

The Pan Con Lechon with roasted pork, sautéed or raw white onions and Laz’s garlic-cilantro sauce had a lot of potential but fell short because of its construction. I preferred the raw white onions as they, too, added some texture, but the shredded pork was quite bland and dry. The sauce was simply smeared on the bread, and there was not enough of it to overcome the pork’s dry texture. Tossing that pork in the sauce would have improved it greatly.

There was no sauce that was going to improve the dry, leathery steak on my Pan Con Bistec – a 6-ounce marinated Angus steak with sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, potato sticks and mayo. The tomatoes, onions and mayo made this a drippy, super moist sandwich – so moist those potato sticks were basically undetectable – but the steak was so overcooked and dry, I struggled to eat much of it at all.

Laz’s also offers breakfast sandwiches. The standard offering with scrambled eggs, ham and Swiss was OK, but, like the empanadas, it was not cooked long enough to even melt the cheese.

Most of the desserts I tried were worth having again.

The Cuban Flan, served by the slice or whole and in vanilla, coffee, guava, coconut and mango flavors, was firm and its caramel was yummy. The vanilla Senorita was also wonderful. This sort of Cuban Napoleon, with flaky pastry layers sandwiching vanilla custard topped with artfully applied vanilla icing swirled with chocolate, was devoured with glee.

My favorite pastry item was a baseball-sized chocolate ball filled with a gelatin-infused cream encapsulating fresh diced pineapple and papaya. The fruit was also nestled atop a small piece of coconut cake inside the chocolate shell as its base. The mix of fresh, vibrant fruit with dark, bittersweet chocolate and cream was fabulous.

I could have sat there and eaten those with several cups of strong Cuban coffee all day long.

Restaurant: Laz’s Cuban Café

Address: 1533 W. Dupont Road

Phone: 444-2453

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Cuisine: Cuban

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Alcohol: None

Kid-friendly: Yes

Menu: Papa Rellena ($5), Tostones ($5), Yuca Fries ($4.50), Empanadas ($4), Croqueta Preparada ($15), Pan Con Lechon ($12.50), Pan Con Bistec ($16.50), flan ($5 slice, $25 whole), Senoritas ($4.50), Café Cubano ($3), Cortadito ($4)

Rating breakdown: Food: 1 (3-star maximum); atmosphere: 1 (1 max.), service: 1/2 (1 max.)

Ryan DuVall is a restaurant critic for The Journal Gazette. This review is based on two unannounced visits. The Journal Gazette pays for all meals. Email him at rduvall@jg.net; call at 461-8130. DuVall’s past reviews can be found at www.journalgazette. net. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @DiningOutDuVall.