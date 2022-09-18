Sunday may be the best day to visit Salvatori’s Authentic Italian Eatery on Washington Center Road, or any Salvatori’s for that matter.

Sunday supper has always been a big deal when it comes to home-cooked Italian fare, with an emphasis on big. It brings to mind your nonna churning out heaps of pasta with sauce from a giant pot that had been simmering on the stove all day and more meatballs, Italian sausages and other meats than you could ever eat coming from that same pot. And sometimes she would include a giant tray of antipasti for good measure.

Well, Salvatori’s has always been generous with its portions since its beginnings in New Haven back in 2006. But since the Bourounis family of Cosmos fame took over the local chain in 2018 and added their traditional Greek philosophy of big portions, the generosity has spilled over the sauce pot. Not just in the food, either.

A second Salvatori’s was added on Illinois Road in 2012 by the original family who owned it. But there has been an explosion under the new owners with the Washington Center store, a restaurant in Auburn and another at Leo Crossing, and there are plans for another in Warsaw.

But getting back to the portions: I am never one to complain about getting more bang for my buck, but the choices at Salvatori’s, from starters to desserts, make choosing a full order of any dish daunting.

Take the Fettucine Alfredo, for example. It was great, just as great as it always has been – creamy and decadent with perfectly cooked pasta and a wonderful flavor. I had to order breadsticks as my appetizer with it because there is nothing better than using those sticks to sop up some of the sauce. But the bread sticks appetizer already came with two dips – cheese and garlic butter – so I didn’t even really need to borrow any alfredo sauce from my plate.

I was eager to try the Vulsini Scampi appetizer, which featured shrimp simmered in a creamy marinara with homemade giardiniera over capellini pasta. It was a good choice with nicely cooked shrimp, zippy little peppers and briny olives in that giardiniera, and it was huge – plenty for four people to share, and a hefty entrée for one.

A side salad – though a bit pricy – is a much lighter choice if you must have a starter, and it could not have been better. It had diced carrots, tomatoes and onions, fresh crisp romaine and iceberg lettuce, plenty of cheese and a slightly creamy house Italian dressing that was delicious. It was way better than the rather mundane minestrone soup.

My entrée-sized chopped salad may have been the best dish I had at Salvatori’s. It, too, had wonderfully fresh, vibrant vegetables and greens but was also a meaty and filling dish that included bacon, capicola, salami, chilled pasta, fresh basil and garlic croutons. It was also dressed perfectly so that just enough creamy ranch dressing coated each bite.

The veggies may have been good in the salads, but the veggies added to my linguine and clams had no business being there. It looked and tasted like primavera with mushrooms, peas, carrots and fresh spinach.

The plethora of vegetables not only made it hard to find any chopped clams, but it also made it impossible to taste any of them. The sweet peas were the guiltiest culprit of flavor masking, and the garlic-butter sauce I chose over “light red sauce” had no clam essence. Had some clam juice been added to the sauce to boost the flavor profile, it might have had a chance.

As bland as that sauce was, it was a flavor bomb compared to the sauce served with my Pasta Apuila – cavatelli pasta with your choice of Italian sausage, Italian beef, chicken, or shrimp, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, crushed red pepper, and fresh basil in that “light” tomato sauce.

I was intrigued by having chopped Italian beef added in because I have not seen it used on anything besides a bun before. I was impressed at how much beef was in it and how tender it was. I was not at all impressed with the preparation of the dish, however. The pasta was not drained well, and this was a big problem given that its little shell-shaped pasta takes longer to drain because of the way it holds water.

The red sauce was watered down so badly that it pooled on the bottom of the plate. Had I dumped it into a bowl, the sauce would have been thinner than my minestrone soup broth. It would not and could not cling to the pasta, so the dish was dreadfully bland. I used some leftover marinara from my bread sticks and asked for another side of marinara with hopes of saving the dish, but it could not be saved.

The only sandwich I tried also needed some sauce. The Doc Alex consisted of Italian ground sausage, salami, pepperoni, capicola, red onions, green peppers, marinara and cheese. Pay close attention to the fine print under the menu header, though, because Salvatori’s makes all of its “sandwiches” with flatbread, which is folded and filled like a quesadilla. There was a decent amount of ingredients, but it was terribly dry with no sauce or dressing on it – so I again had to request a side of marinara. It was also too salty without sauce, given all of those cured meats.

What made me quite salty was what happened with my dessert.

Salvatori’s has a dessert that is a must-have – the cinnamon roll. Prepared like and nearly as big as a sausage roll, the dough is stuffed with cinnamon, sugar and butter that forms a delectable ooey, gooey center once the roll is baked until golden brown. Adding to this dessert’s decadence is a drizzle of caramel or white chocolate – or both if you like – on top.

It looked the part and smelled the part when it arrived. I got a little giddy as I cut into it and watched the melted butter ooze from it, but then I took my first bite – from the middle, of course, because that is always the best part of the cinnamon roll. After politely spitting out the raw dough that hid under that golden brown crust into my napkin, I still was not ready to give up.

Only about two-thirds of the dough was cooked, so I did enjoy some of it. However, there was a bit of irony, because this was the one dish I would never want them to downsize.

Restaurant: Salvatori’s Authentic Italian Eatery

Address: 717 W. Washington Center Road

Phone: 755-0130

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Cuisine: Italian

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Alcohol: Full bar

Credit cards: Yes

Kid-friendly: Yes

Menu: Breadsticks ($5.59 small; $7.59 full), Vulsini Scampi ($12.99), Side Salad ($4.59), Chopped Salad ($8.99 small; $11.99 full), Fettuccine Alfredo ($9.99 small; $13.99 full), Linguine and Chopped Clams ($11.99 small; $15.99 full), Pasta Apuila ($11.99 small; $14.99 full), Doc Alex ($11.99), cinnamon roll ($7.79)

Rating breakdown: Food: 1 1/2 (3-star maximum); atmosphere: 1 (1 maximum), service: 1/2 (1 maximum)