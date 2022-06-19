There were many reasons to like Chance Bar, so many it was hard not to like the cozy little restaurant on Fairfield Avenue.
The owners, Corey and Amy Bowers, took a chance by opening the restaurant in the middle of a pandemic in a spot that, though it had a lot of history during its days as Hartley’s, is hardly a prime location. Its look and feel did not disappoint as it included the white-tablecloth style that was a signature of its famous predecessor, but it is hipper, sleeker and has a funky edge from things like a Grateful Dead tapestry behind the bar and a sort of speakeasy nook with a mirrored wall in the back dining room.
But though there were things I truly liked, there was not enough to like to make me take a chance on it again anytime soon.
The biggest drawback was the food. It all sounded inviting, and the menu had the right mix of upscale ingredients and more mainstream, unintimidating dishes that follow today’s trend of less-fancy, all-inclusive fare. But nearly all the dishes needed editing.
The best example of this was the weekly feature Maine Diver Scallops. The board description listed “orange, sumac, cilantro, aleggo chili, crispy chickpea, olive oil and kumquat” as the ingredients. I can only assume it was supposed to say “Aleppo chiles” and was not surprised it was incorrect because even though it is a tiny place with a small staff, there was a major disconnect between the kitchen and front of house.
During two visits, my server was not sure if a featured dish was an appetizer or a main course and clearly guessed as she answered. And she guessed wrong both times. Another server insisted – argued, even – that the jam that accompanied my Sour Cream Donuts dessert was made from banana when it clearly wasn’t. I quizzed Corey about it later and verified that I was right and that the staff screwed up. But really he should have made sure his two servers knew the menu, which none of mine did in even a basic fashion during each visit.
Speaking of fashion, Chance Bar has a bit of an identity crisis going on. Though the Bowers touted the place as different and for everyone when they opened, the crowds during my visit were very buttoned up and formal. It seemed like a Hartley’s crowd on dates or celebrating special occasions. And the price point helps push it into a rather formal bracket.
The front of house staff seemed anything but formal whether donning tie-dyed shirts and/or super-short cutoff jeans. Corey also needed to read the crowd better as he visited nearly every one of those fine-dressed customers wearing shorts and a t-shirt with a backward baseball cap atop his head. The staff needed to be buttoned up more and the owner surely needs to make a better impression.
Nearly every dish I had at Chance Bar came with at least one ingredient that was not part of the menu description. And some of those ingredients would not be welcome by some diners without warning.
Getting back to the scallops, for example, red onions and celery were the first surprise in this ingredient-heavy dish and though the scallops were huge, nicely seared and cooked perfectly, the plethora of accents muted their excellence. And though no sauce was mentioned, the bottom of the plate was coated in a sticky, syrupy substance – surprise No. 2 – that was sweeter than any of Chance Bar’s desserts, which made it even less appealing.
The featured beef tartare – one of the dishes my server insisted was a main course (even though it had a much lower price point and is inherently an appetizer) only to change her mind after asking the chef – also suffered from too much on the plate.
The menu said the tartare was joined by capers, pickled ramps, dijonaisse, purslane, brioche crumbs, garlic scapes and a soft egg. The flavor combination worked wonderfully, and the ramps were the starring addition as they broke up the richness of it all. But the tartare was way too wet. It appeared as if olive oil had been poured on the plate if not over the raw meat which, with the runny yolk, made a spoon almost necessary. And that meat was diced way too finely to really be noticed on the palate. The pebble-sized bits had no chance of standing out in this muddled pile of stuff.
The best dish I had at Chance Bar had only one minor flaw and it was not loaded down with ingredients.
The Wood Farms Hangar Steak was beautifully plated with three whole beautifully charred Berry Hill green onions and crumbled feta dotting the top of the sliced beef along with swirls of dark green chimichurri. Sliced turnips done in the style of Lyonnaise potatoes rested on the bottom of the plate.
The steak was perfectly cooked and above average in terms of quality and the garlicky chimichurri and simply perfect turnips brought plenty of flavor, but the onions were a mess. They were so long they hung off the plate which made them awkward to cut and it was pretty much impossible to cut the charred outer layers which formed a skin of sorts. After fighting them for a couple of minutes, I basically tossed them off the plate onto the tablecloth to keep them out of the way.
As I was eating that steak, I saw many of the featured smash burgers going to other tables and they all looked inviting, so I had to try a burger during my second visit.
The Double Bacon Burger looked as good as the ones that caught my eye before and it could have been great – again – if someone had held back a little. This time, however, it wasn’t a plethora of ingredients that held it back, it was too much of one key ingredient – salt.
I appreciate a well-seasoned burger, especially when it has many toppings, but these patties had been doused with salt and the two thick slabs of bacon didn’t exactly help matters. The burger also included red onions, pickle chips and a standard orange catsup-mayo sauce, but they couldn’t cut the salt either.
The onions rings that came with it were perfectly salted and they were spectacular. The thin layer of beer batter clung nicely to the thick-cut onions, and they were beautifully golden brown. They were better than the fried mushrooms from the appetizer section. These huge, meaty white mushrooms were good, too, but the batter was just a bit too thick.
The best starter, which wasn’t even a starter per se, was the Romaine Salad. This unique offering had slices of big slices of Manchego cheese on top, red onions and a familiar sweet poppyseed dressing, but it was the addition of grapefruit wedges that set it apart as they took on the sweetness of the dressing – which was applied in the perfect amount – and played well with the zesty red onions.
That salad made a mockery out of the house-made sausage appetizer, which didn’t play well at all. Simply calling it sausage was a mistake as it was sautéed in onions and peppers and seasoned with a lot of paprika and dill, which was not at all detectable against the paprika which was applied so heavily it made everything on the plate red. A small pool of horseradish sauce didn’t add much except another color to the plate.
The slider-sized sausage patties surprisingly came off bland as of they hadn’t been seasoned at all before jumping into the pan with this somewhat sour, somewhat spicy mix of ingredients.
The inconsistency of the starters carried over to the closers as Chance Bar’s desserts were a mixed bag.
The Brioche Bread Pudding was the star and it was good enough to maybe draw me back in the door. A big hunk of firm, rich custard-soaked bread was served warm with dark caramel drizzled over the top and spilling onto the plate. It was decadent and super rich, and I felt like it was cuddling me it was so comforting.
The flourless chocolate cake was super moist and fudge-like, and I loved the addition of Corey’s kumquat jam which added a pop of citrus and brightness to the rich chocolate and reminded a bit of the popular chocolate oranges that are sold around the holidays.
But, following the theme of Chance Bar, there was no mention of kumquat on the menu as it took the place of the black cherry in that dessert’s description.
The featured Brown Butter Blondie ruined the run of great desserts as it was dry, hard and so crumbly I struggled to eat it. When I tried to break off a piece, it crumbled in my hand and left a pile of dust on the table. And there was no way my fork was going to cut through it.
Restaurant: Chance Bar
Address: 4301 Fairfield Ave.
Phone: 449-9909
Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
Cuisine: American
Handicapped accessible: No
Alcohol: Beer & wine
Credit cards: Yes
Kid-friendly: No
Menu: Tartare ($15), Romaine Salad ($12), mushrooms ($13), burger ($19), Diver Scallops ($32), hangar steak ($34), donuts ($9), bread pudding ($9), blondie ($9, flourless chocolate cake ($9)
Rating breakdown: Food: ★ (3-star maximum); atmosphere: ★ (1 max.), service: 0 (1 max.)
Ryan DuVall is a restaurant critic for The Journal Gazette. This review is based on two unannounced visits. The Journal Gazette pays for all meals. Email him at rduvall@jg.net; call at 461-8130. DuVall’s past reviews can be found at www.journalgazette.net. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @DiningOutDuVall.