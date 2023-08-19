From the time it took over the onetime Cosmo’s at St. Joe and St. Joe Center roads – and now that it has officially rebranded the former Spyro’s on West Jefferson – I get hit by an earworm of an ’80s song from the movie of the same name every time I think of The Breakfast Clubb.

And after my visits to the location on the St. Joes, that song is pretty fitting because it was as if Cosmos was saying “Don’t You Forget About Me.”

Except for the name on the sign and menus, nothing has really changed about this breakfast spot that has throngs of fans and long lines every weekend. A longtime staple proved that to me.

The Greek Casserole still puts any rivals’ skillet or frittata to shame. This mix of eggs, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and home fries topped with cheddar-jack and feta cheese is perfectly balanced. (“This is a very nutritious lunch; all the food groups are represented.”)

The finely crumbled feta and well-chopped gyro meat was spread throughout so you get some in every bite. The potatoes were also finely diced so they fall in line unlike many skillets that contain bigger slices that tend to take over. The diced tomatoes were fresh and firm, the pitas on the side were nicely steamed and the tzatziki was spot on.

The Turkey Chop Salad could have taken a lesson from the casserole because its execution kept if from reaching its full potential. Though it had plenty of thinly sliced turkey and, more importantly, lots of crispy bacon crumbles that lasted through to the last bite. But those meats were not really chopped enough for this to be called a chop salad. The Mediterranean dressing was delicious, but there needed to be more cheese because it ran out too quickly unlike the turkey and bacon.

Given it is such a breakfast-centric place, I thought that salad would be the last lunchtime item I sampled, but then I found something that covered both meals. And it was so good I might even “sacrifice a whole Saturday in detention” for it.

The Breakfast Burger had a big patty that was cooked to pink perfection, oozing American cheese, sausage gravy and an over-medium egg, which I was able to request as over-easy so I could have the runny yolk in addition to the gravy as a sauce.

The gravy was perfectly ladled on the burger, so it truly served as a condiment and did not run all over and make a mess or turn the bun soggy. The french fries were double fried and super crispy, and the only regret I had was not adding bacon to the sandwich. That is a must next time – and there will be a next time for this tasty treat, which I would eat at 8 a.m. as easily as I would at noon.

The chicken noodle soup I had with the burger was disappointing. Soup is only offered in full bowl size and this variety looked the part with a golden broth, firm egg noodles, a little celery and chunks of chicken throughout. But it was inedible due to the amount of salt in that broth. It “could disappear forever and it wouldn’t make any difference.”

Ironically, the potato soup I had during another visit looked bad when it arrived but tasted great. It was thick, sludgy and resembled paste because there was no carrot or celery to break up its pale white color. But it was perfectly seasoned, the potatoes were still firm, and I kept going back for more even though the texture was off.

The Strawberry Crepe-battered French Toast also had a textural flaw because of the way it was made. The big slices of Texas toast were coated on only one side with the crepe batter. The batter gave it a unique texture, but it was not unique enough given it was only done on half. The strawberry topping was excellent with big, fresh, glaze-coated berries, so I would give it another try.

And I will surely have plenty of chances to give it that next try because the Breakfast Clubb, like its predecessor, still does breakfast right, still has great service and even if it can be noisy (“Could you describe the ruckus, sir?”) and overcrowded, you deal with it because the overall experience outweighs that minor inconvenience.

That makes it a solid choice for anyone – a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, or a criminal.

The Dish Restaurant and food news from Journal Gazette columnist Kimberly Dupps Truesdell.

Restaurant: The Breakfast Clubb

Address: 3232 St. Joe Center Road

Phone: 492-6262

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Cuisine: Greek/American

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Alcohol: None

Kid-friendly: Yes

Menu: Greek casserole ($11.49), Breakfast Burger ($12.59), Turkey Chop Salad ($11.79), Crepe-battered French Toast with Strawberries ($7.99 toast, $2.29 for strawberries), soup ($3.59)

Rating breakdown: Food: 2 (3-star maximum); atmosphere: 1/2 (1 max.), service: 1 (1 max.)

Ryan DuVall is a restaurant critic for The Journal Gazette. This review is based on two unannounced visits. The Journal Gazette pays for all meals. Email DuVall at rduvall@jg.net or call 461-8130.