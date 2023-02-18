It was a staple on the southeast corner of Maplecrest and St. Joe Center roads for more than 30 years; a little cozy neighborhood spot that fed homestyle breakfasts and some of the city’s best fried fish to thousands over the years.
That corner is now home to a big, shiny, new bank and Willie’s Family Restaurant has found a big, shiny, new space along Anthony Boulevard that was once home to Chrome Plated Diner – and a new name, Willie’s Café.
But for all of its newness – from the looks to the service to the menu – I can’t help but wish it was still in that tiny, dated, original building.
The new digs are fine – pretty much the standard characterless, streamlined look of every other new place with a black-and-white color scheme with inspirational quote decorations right out of Hobby Lobby – but they don’t make you feel at home like the old place did. And given there is so much more space, there are more employees, so not seeing the same few faces you often saw at the old place over the years made it less personal.
The result – a server who disappeared for 20 minutes during once visit without bringing the coffee I ordered much less the cup of soup I wanted as an appetizer that I watched sitting in the service window under a heat lamp waiting for someone to serve it for most of those 20 minutes. During another visit, my coffee arrived promptly but I had to wait forever to stir it because my server didn’t bring any napkins or cutlery until we insisted on them as the main dishes were served.
Then there was the wait to have my coffee refilled with my server neglecting to do so for most of one visit. Another server bounced around to each of her tables refilling mugs but she was not about to refill anyone else’s. My frustration grew to anger as I watched my server and a few others commiserating with each other and the owner along the back counter for nearly another 20 minutes oblivious to the needs of any customers.
Once I got my soup, which was chicken and rice, I was quite happy. It was packed with tender shredded chicken along with carrot and celery and was basically a good old fashioned chicken noodle soup with just a little thicker broth and rice instead of noodles. It was perfectly seasoned and really hit the spot on a cold day.
Willie’s chili didn’t warm my heart the same way. I again waited way too long for it – it arrived with my dining companion’s main course – and it lacked life. Not only was it bland to the point that not even hot sauce could perk it up, it also lacked basic seasoning.
That late arrival of that chili also burned my Eggs Florentine Benedict because my server – maybe feeling guilty – let it sit in the window a little too long as I ate the soup instead of just serving it when it was ready. The result – one of the yolks overcooked until hard under the heat lamp and the English muffins got soggy sitting under the hollandaise and very wet canned or frozen spinach.
There was too much of that spinach, too, so its flavor overtook the dish with only the fresh, ripe tomato slice being able to cut through it. My side of potatoes were perfectly cooked but, like the chili, had zero seasoning or cooked-in butter so they were terribly bland.
When it came to the breakfast staple biscuits and gravy, terribly bland might have been an improvement. Nothing as much as this dish showed how far away from its roots Willie’s has gotten since it moved.
The thick white gravy was dotted with pepper and had some tiny sausage bits visible, but that sausage did not impart any of its flavor to the gravy and there sure as heck wasn’t any sausage drippings incorporated. It was more like a bad bechamel than sausage gravy with zero flavor and a thick, pasty, floury consistency.
Though this dish was listed in the “Off the Griddle” section of the menu, the two super fluffy biscuits were not even split much less being toasted on the griddle before being covered by the gravy and there wasn’t enough gravy for those behemoths, either – not that I wanted more gravy. I was able to scrape the paste off one of them and really enjoyed it with butter and jelly, so I would get them as a side sans gravy.
One of the new twists on Willie’s menu you wouldn’t have found at the old place wasn’t bland at all. It was the kind of dish I am guessing was added to offer some of its new clientele a fancy new option.
The avocado toast didn’t look like much, and it won’t be making the rounds on Instagram, but it was very good. A piece of well-toasted Wheatberry bread was smeared with somewhat dark and unappetizing-looking avocado. There was quite a bit of coarsely ground pepper on top and there was a little salt in there too that made it simple but satisfying. However, that one – yes one – piece of toast that came with two sunny-side up eggs was not worth its hefty $8.99 price tag.
The pork chops, which came with mashed potatoes and corn, seemed like a steal compared to that avocado toast given it was just $2 more as a daily special. It had two whole chops encased in a flavorful breading and I could find nary a flaw with them. The mashed potatoes were rather lumpy and the brown gravy covering them was pretty mundane, but I ate every bite because dragging the chops through them is a must.
The biggest must is a must that might have changed. Willie’s was serving pies made by the legendary Bob’s Restaurant in Woodburn, which closed recently. Why did it close? Because Willie’s owners took over and dubbed it Willie’s Café II. And they promised the pies and other staples would still be offered there.
So that crumble-topped peach pie that caused me to say out loud, “holy cow, that is good,” with its flaky crust that was made with care so the fruit filling was sweetened just right and had the proper consistency should still be offered. The blueberry pie was also spot on as was the apple – though it was oddly served in a bowl which made it awkward to eat – and the sugar cream.
I also was told those pies are always at their freshest on Fridays and Saturdays, the days they are delivered to the Fort Wayne store from Woodburn.
So even though it hurts to see how different this new Willie’s was compared to the original, I will be returning because now that Bob’s is gone, I can at least get a taste of its glorious pie past there. And it would be hard to find fault with any slice of it with a cup of coffee – unless I have to wait forever for that coffee again.
Restaurant: Willie’s Café
Address: 3434 N. Anthony Blvd.
Phone: 485-3144
Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
Cuisine: Breakfast
Handicapped accessible: Yes
Alcohol: None
Credit cards: Yes
Kid-friendly: Yes
Menu: Florentine Benedict ($9.99), Biscuits and Gravy ($8.49), Pork Chops ($10.99), Soup ($2.99 cup, $4.99 bowl), Pie ($4.55)
Rating breakdown: Food: 1 (3-star maximum); atmosphere: 1 (1 max.), service: 0 (1 max.)
Ryan DuVall is a restaurant critic for The Journal Gazette. This review is based on two unannounced visits. The Journal Gazette pays for all meals. Email him at rduvall@jg.net; call at 461-8130. DuVall’s past reviews can be found at www.journalgazette.net. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @DiningOut DuVall.