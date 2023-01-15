As I looked back on my past year of dining in the Fort Wayne area, I couldn’t help but be overwhelmed with feelings of nostalgia.

There were losses of relatively new favorites like Pastor’s Place and the sadness of seeing one of the city’s most legendary places, the original Hall’s Drive-In on Bluffton Road, fall victim to the wrecking ball.

But the news that really hit me the hardest was hearing that the Penguin Point chain was shuttering seven Indiana stores, including the Summit City’s only location, in November. The struggles of the longtime Northeast Indiana fast-food favorite should serve as notice to many other places that have seen declines as our dining habits have changed in recent years, and because of the post-pandemic effect that makes finding enough employees to stay open a struggle for all.

Legendary restaurants – such as Coney Island and Zesto – will likely still be standing so long as the city is still standing. But places like the Drive-In and Point also seemed bulletproof not that long ago.

Best places

Penguin Point, Columbia City – This updated, newer store rivals the new spots being opened by the big boys with a clean, modern look and plenty of penguin-themed touches. Now some may say the food isn’t the same as it was back in the day, but sometimes our taste buds’ memories can be skewed by nostalgia. The tenderloin and Big Wally I had there recently – as well as the tasty crinkle-cut fries – were spot on. I am betting I will be making a stop at this new spot whenever I find myself over that way. And I have my fingers crossed that it is part of a big rebound by the chain.

Birrieria La Cabaña, 2534 New Haven Ave. – This hidden gem takes the social media trend to classic levels of greatness with traditional slow-roasted goat as well as beef with consommés to match either. The Birria can be found in many forms, and all are delicious, as are the more traditional Tex-Mex offerings. The employees are welcoming as is the atmosphere.

Bistro Nota, 620 S. Calhoun St. – A hidden gem just around the corner from the Landing, its small menu had no throwaways as most everything was above board. It had a great vibe thanks to its charming staff and I often find myself suggesting it as a dining option whenever someone asks.

Tequila Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 6328 W. Jefferson Blvd. – This Covington Plaza masterpiece holds the title of being my favorite Mexican restaurant in the area. Now maybe the dazzling margarita menu with unique versions and a sampler option has something to do with that, but the food is just as impressive.

Zeb’s Chicken Shack, 3412 Fairfield Ave. – This place knows how to fry food. The fried fish is just as good as the fried chicken, and the fried chicken as good as anyone’s, if not better. Say yes to the lemon-pepper seasoning when asked – trust me. Not only does the food make your tummy happy, but it will also make you happy to support this place because the folks there are as friendly and welcoming as can be.

Appetizers

Chicken Gizzards, Zeb’s – Owner Nat Wright calls this offering popcorn because they are crunchy and delicious, and once you start eating them you cannot stop. These little bundles of chicken-gut joy are some of the mildest, tenderest I have ever tasted, and nobody should be intimidated into not trying them.

Fresh-cut Fries, Morgans Tap & Grill, 8421 Bluffton Road – I compare them to McDonald’s fries and that is not to cheapen them because the Golden Arches is still the gold standard for fries. Morgan’s fries are cut thin like McD’s which most places offering fresh fries do not attempt. I could eat a bucket of them.

Nota salad, Bistro Nota – This wonderful blend of crunchy iceberg lettuce, charred corn and roasted red peppers enrobed in a delectable buttermilk dressing and topped with house croutons and grated Parmesan was a Midwestern masterpiece that will remind you of something you once had at a family pitch-in if your family consisted of talented modern chefs.

Tableside guacamole, Tequila – Though it was a novelty not that long ago, freshly made guacamole from a roving cart is becoming more commonplace in Mexican eateries and that is a good thing. At Tequila, it is a great thing. Not only was care taken in prepping the ingredients, but I was also asked my preference in ingredients and seasonings, and – here is what really separates Tequila – was given a sample taste to approve by the server, sort of like a wine steward would offer someone a sip at a fancy restaurant. And I was also tickled to see I could have it topped with fresh chicharonnes which I had not been offered elsewhere and which I will say yes to every time from now on.

Pork rinds, Chapman’s Brewery, 118 W. Van Buren St., Columbia City – They arrive hot and still popping and cracking and are some of the best freshly made rinds I have ever had. There were all pristine, perfect puffs of pork with no oddball pieces of gristly fat or skin. Offered plain or spicy, both were satisfying and mixing the two flavors is best, but if I had to choose one, I would go with the regular. Those rinds will continue to pop and crackle for your entire visit – and for the entire ride home if you take the leftovers with you – sort of beckoning you to grab another handful.

Mains

Birria ramen, Birrieria La Cabaña – The restaurant uses Tapatio-brand Mexican ramen noodles and adds the consommé broth from the goat or beef, then tops it with a healthy portion of meat. With traditional onions and cilantro as garnish, it is simply amazing. And I advise you always go for the goat because it is truly a better experience.

Pork tenderloin, Penguin Point – It is the best thing on the menu, period. A crispy little loin with a slice of American cheese underneath it and its old-school and now somewhat novel chopped cabbage and tartar sauce on top make it a true gem.

Wild mushrooms, Marquee – The name really didn’t fit this fabulous vegetarian offering. Yes, it had a nice serving of wild mushrooms, but they were just a component along with a big chunk of tofu that was marinated in something to match the umami flavor of the mushrooms, a romesco sauce that added fatty creaminess and pea shoots to make it pretty.

Deema Burger, Deema Turkish Cuisine, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd. – I don’t even know why I ordered this bottom-of-the-menu offering that had nary an explanation and could have been a frozen standard patty they offered for picky eaters or kids, but I was glad I did. It was the best thing on the menu. A big patty of the restaurant’s wonderfully seasoned kebab beef was served on a toasted bun with provolone cheese, fresh spinach, balsamic vinegar and pomegranate seeds – you heard that right – which added a fresh, sweet crunch to every bite.

Porky Mac, Acme by Full Circle, 1105 E. State Blvd. – I had this wonderful dish from Full Circle BBQ’s food truck and went most recently to try it at the newly reopened Acme which Full Circle has taken roost in, It features perfectly al dente cavatappi pasta enrobed in a creamy cheese sauce topped with a generous pile of smoked pulled pork and a drizzle of Full Circle’s house sauce. It was perfectly proportioned so there was just enough sweet, smoky, creamy, meaty goodness in every bite.

Desserts

Yuzu Bar, Marquee – This citrusy wonder was sort of a strip of cheesecake paired with fresh berries as well as a hard meringue that was fun to crush up and include in each bite of the somewhat lemony custard and its classic graham cracker crust.

Brioche Bread Pudding, Chance Bar, 4301 Fairfield Ave. – A big hunk of firm, rich custard-soaked bread was served warm with dark caramel drizzled over the top and spilling onto the plate. It was decadent and super rich, and I felt like it was cuddling me.

Blondie, Bistro Nota – This dessert featured two warm, rich, thick, circle-shaped bars stacked on top of each other drizzled with a caramel-like warm toffee sauce that was the best part of it. It also had a dollop of mascarpone cheese sitting on top, which looked like a tiny scoop of ice cream and sort of melted and melded with the toffee sauce just like ice cream would.

Chocolate-peanut butter pie, The Country Post, 65 Commercial Road, Huntington – This is the pie to try at the Huntington staple with its thick, dark base that was nearly black from all the chocolate. Each bite of the dark custard also had a splash of peanut butter and a touch of its sticky texture. It was the perfect marriage of chocolate and peanut butter in a flaky, savory crust.

Notable newbies

Union Street Market Food Hall, 1622 Broadway St. – The new hot spot in the newly opened Electric Works features a variety of tastes from a variety of places.

Laz’s Cuban Café, 1533 W. Dupont Road – A new place to try old favorite Cuban sandwiches and other cuisine with Cuban coffees to boot.

Korean Fried Chicken, 930 Goshen Ave. – The name says it all. This little cabin is growing in popularity and doing well even when it is too cold to eat on its little patio.

Goodbye

Bob’s Restaurant, Woodburn – A local legend with a selection of pies unrivaled in quantity and quality. It was sad to see it go, but glad to see it is now an offshoot of another local legend as Willie’s Cafe 2.

Arco’s Mexican Restaurant, 2869 E. Dupont Road – This Mexican favorite has promised on its social media that it is looking for a new location to reopen, and I sure hope it is because its jalapeño-cucumber margarita was the best margarita in the city.

Baan Thai, 3235 N. Anthony – A trailblazer when it comes to Thai cuisine in the Summit City, the longtime Coldwater Road spot moved to Anthony six years ago and in April announced its closing because of “unforeseen circumstances.”

