Given its name, I expected Tequila Mexican Restaurant & Cantina to have good margaritas. And it did, but more on that later.

What I was most eager to discover about this relatively new restaurant in Covington Plaza was whether the cuisine would be as good as the cocktails. There are many great Mexican eateries in this area with authentic, flavorful food, but many offer mundane margaritas or often none at all. And there are places with memorable margaritas but food so mediocre it is hard to convince myself to go there even if I love the drinks.

Well, Tequila curbed my appetite as well as quenched my thirst.

The menu was a magical mix of authentic, taqueria-worthy dishes, super trendy offerings and staple Tex-Mex treats. And I knew I was in a good place from the first sip of my fresh pineapple margarita and my first taste of the fresh-made guacamole.

The person running the guac cart did a fantastic job and asked all the right questions. He didn’t just ask me if I wanted jalapenos as most places do, I was also asked whether the tomatoes, onions and cilantro were OK to add. If that wasn’t enough, like a sommelier would with a tastevine, he spooned a little of the finished product into a plastic cup so I could taste it and approve before serving it.

It was delicious, and I loved being able to have the bonus of crouton-sized chicharonnes sprinkled on top. The only thing I requested after tasting was a little more salt as the thin crispy chips at Tequila were lightly salted. Those chips seemed fresh and were refilled promptly throughout my visits, which was a good thing, because the house salsa at Tequila was also great. It had the perfect consistency and just a tickle of heat.

My Chicken Tinga Empanadas appetizer did not disappoint. They were crispy and somewhat light, with just enough flavor in their masa exterior. They were plentifully stuffed with the nicely chipotle-seasoned meat and cheese, and I loved the avocado cream sauce served with them.

The best entrée was one I never thought I would love and have never really loved anywhere else.

The Arroz con Queso is offered with grilled chicken or steak. The meats are combined with the house rice, and all of it is mixed together with creamy, melted queso cheese. At Tequila, my beef version featured thinly sliced steak, much like a Philly Cheesesteak or Italian Beef sandwich, instead of the precooked – and thus overcooked – fajita beef strips that most places use.

Dining Out Read more restaurant reviews from Journal Gazette critic Ryan DuVall.

Tequila also served me the best beef version of the uber-trendy Birria – a slow stewed meat (traditionally goat) served in various forms with a crock of consome made from its drippings for dipping. The meat in my Birria Quesadilla was plentiful, and there was just the right amount of stringy melted white cheese to accompany it. The super-thin tortilla holding it was very crispy, and the grilled onions inside were cooked just enough so they still had a little texture. And the consome was good enough to drink.

Another dish, the Huarache, which has risen from the taqueria-only realm to more and more Mexican restaurants’ menus, also had delicious slow-cooked meat, but the dish overall was not quite up to the quesadilla’s quality.

I chose Cochinita Pibil – a Mayan slow-roasted pork – as my choice of meat. Grilled steak or chicken, chicken tinga and al pastor are also offered. This novel preparation was tender and succulent, with a nice smoky flavor. I loved the meat, but the Huarache’s base of fried masa was rather thin and lacked the fluffy, almost creamy texture I love from it.

The dish also needed editing, as that delicious stewed meat was fighting to be noticed against all the other ingredients – refried beans, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, queso fresco and a sunny-side-up egg. I loved the addition of the egg, but the salsa and drippings from the meat kept its yolk from really being noticeable.

The Orange Chicken Guajillo Street Tacos had a saucy issue, but only if you added the salsa they were served with. This was not orange chicken like you get from a Chinese restaurant; it is chicken breast marinated with Guajillo peppers and orange juice. The shredded chicken was bursting with flavor, and it was very tender.

All was good until I drizzled on some of the roasted tomatillo salsa. I should have known, given it was more brown than green, that this salsa was going to be hot, but it was crazy hot. It was so hot, it made me angry that the menu didn’t warn me. I asked for regular tomatillo salsa, which my server gladly fetched after acknowledging that the roasted tomatillo is even too hot for him. It was better, but even it was way hotter than normal tomatillo salsa.

As I turned my attention to the Tex-Mex fare, the Seafood Chimichanga could have been great if it had been prepared properly. It was packed with big, whole shrimp, crab and thin tilapia fillet, but it was not fried well, so it might as well have been a burrito.

The most disappointing item I had at Tequila was one my server congratulated me on after I ordered it. “That is a very good choice,” she said.

Well, it wasn’t, and given that another server who waited on me said the exact same thing after a person in my party ordered, I had my suspicions that the first “very good” was not so genuine. The service was great during both visits, however, even if their responses may have been scripted.

The bad choice I made was the Garlic Shrimp Poblano Rib-eye. The garlic shrimp was incorporated into many dishes, and these were tossed in a creamy poblano sauce before sitting atop the steak, which was also garnished with chimichurri, Mexican spring onions, parmesan cheese and blistered jalapenos. Ordering a steak at a Mexican eatery is a gamble, but the mix just sounded so good, I had to try it.

This fatty steak barely resembled a rib-eye. It was too thin and rather tough, and though a nicely fat-marbled rib-eye is something one usually wants, this steak was way too fatty. The shrimp were great, and I will try them again in a different usage.

It would be hard to make a bad choice from the margarita menu at Tequila. There were several unique versions, from a seasonal green apple to a rare blueberry, as well as somewhat intimidating variations, such as Tamarin-Tajin or the El Diablo with hibiscus-jalapeno syrup. Tequila also offers margarita flights, so sampling those many variants is the way to go.

My bad choices returned twofold when it came to dessert. The Tres Leches Cake was one of the worst I have ever had. The cake was not well soaked in the three milks and actually came off as dry. It was also doused with from-the-bottle chocolate syrup, which masked any flavor it might have had.

I was surprised to see crème brulee. It is usually reserved for more formal places, and I have never seen it at a Mexican restaurant. Well, I think I should have chosen the more traditional flan instead, because this crème brulee was served ice cold – its sugary top was bruleed before it was put in the cooler – and its base had broken so there were chewy bits of curdled egg.

Next time, I will be getting a fruity margarita for dessert for sure. And given how much I enjoyed Tequila Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, there will surely be plenty of next times.

The Dish Restaurant and food news from Journal Gazette columnist Kimberly Dupps Truesdell.

Restaurant: Tequila Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Address: 6328 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Phone: 432-7798

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Cuisine: Mexican

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Alcohol: Full bar

Credit cards: Yes

Kid-friendly: Yes

Menu: Guacamole ($10), Chicken Tinga Empanadas ($9), Seafood Chimichanga ($15), Garlic Shrimp Poblano Rib-eye ($26), Arroz con Queso ($10), Orange Chicken Guajillo Street Tacos ($12), desserts ($5)

Rating breakdown: Food: 2 stars (3-star maximum); atmosphere: one star (1 maximum), service: one star (1 maximum)