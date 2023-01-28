The original Bandidos location on Winchester Road will serve its last baskets of chips and salsa Tuesday.

The iconic Mexican restaurant, which was opened by Jimmie Schindler, will close after more than 40 years in business.

Jimmie Schindler II announced to staff on Saturday that the location had been sold.

"It’s been a really emotional decision," Schindler said to The Journal Gazette, noting that the Bandido’s logo is on his dad's grave marker.

Schindler has slowly been shifting his focus from Bandidos to his family's fast-casual concept, Guadalupe's. The Glenbrook Commons Bandidos restaurant was recently sold, as was the location in Lima, Ohio. And it was announced last year that the Georgetown restaurant would be closed so that the space could be converted into two restaurants: a Guadalupe's and a New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs

It's not that the Bandidos restaurants weren't making money, Schindler said. Rather, his health was making it harder to operate a full-service restaurant.

He was diagnosed with stage 3B Hodgkin Lymphoma in December 2021. As he went through treatment, Schindler was bed-ridden for about eight months. And while the prognosis is now good, he has neuropathy in his feet — making it difficult to stand for too long.

According to Schindler, the operators of Arcos Restaurante Mexicano purchased the restaurant. They had recently shut down their location on Dupont Road but posted on social media, "We will be relocating so stay tuned for any updates."

Eduardo Gonzalez, Arcos general manager, confirmed that they will be moving into the Bandidos Waynedale location.

"It’s a huge blessing, and we're excited to take Arcos down to Waynedale," he said.

The Arcos team hopes to be ready for service in the next few months, Gonzalez said. However, there are plans to update the space and make it their own. The restaurant is family owned and known for its fresh-made guacamole and welcoming environment.

"I'm really happy for those guys," Schindler said of the Arcos team. "They are really, really cool people."

Schindler sat down with the Bandidos staff Saturday so they could hear the news from him. Staff were given cash bonuses to work through Tuesday, and he said he will provide references for staff as they seek new employment.

Schindler said the staff, many of whom have been with Bandidos for decades, were understanding.

"There were a lot of hugs, a lot of crying," he said.

Jimmie Schindler was an entrepreneur, his son says, and founded Jimmy's Pizza Inn. After visiting a Mexican restaurant, he was inspired to start his own – Bandidos. At the height of the local restaurant chain, there were eight to 10 restaurants, Schindler says.

The first, though, was the restaurant on Winchester Road.

Schindler grew up in the Waynedale location, watching his dad work as he sat in one of the restaurant's booths. As he grew older, he mowed the lawn, washed dishes, and waited tables. On Friday nights, after a football game, Bandidos is where he went.

"This Bandidos location has been such a part of my family, such a part of the Waynedale community," he said. "I wanted to put it in someone else’s hands who could really work it."

Schindler said he knows that there will be backlash and criticism of how he ran the restaurant. However, he said his dad was an entrepreneur and businessman, closing "plenty of bandido’s in his career."

"He would be proud of us," Schindler said. "But he would be sad like the rest of us, too."