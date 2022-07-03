Tom Litchin bets he eats more hot dogs than anyone.
After all, the 56-year-old estimates he has eaten two a day since college.
That’s about more than 24,000 dogs and counting.
“Hot dogs are always on the menu for me,” Litchin says.
Litchin is the owner of Mister Coney, which has been in his family for 55 years. The Coldwater Road restaurant sells between 1,000 to 2,000 coney dogs a day, he says.
It’s not surprising that Litchin sells so many dogs. If there is one thing that screams America, the hot dog is probably it.
It’s estimated that Americans typically consume 7 billion hot dogs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.
And in July, which is National Hot Dog month, more hot dogs are eaten than in any other month, especially on July 4. On that day alone, Americans are expected to chow down on 150 million hot dogs, according to the council.
Hot dogs are often the summer star, showing up at such warm-weather activities as backyard cookouts and baseball games.
Most of what’s on the menu for people coming to a Fort Wayne TinCaps game is hot dogs and hamburgers, “because it feels right to be at the ball park and have a hot dog,” says Bill Lehn, food and beverage director.
Lehn is expecting to be busy at Parkview Field for the July 4 holiday, as the TinCaps will have 12 home games in 14 days, starting with a game on the Fourth.
In addition, Parkview Field will host the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Patriotic Pops concert at 8:30 p.m. tonight. Lehn says if the weather is good that holiday weekend, there won’t be a seat left.
That means a lot of people will be wanting to eat.
The last two years have been off years for the TinCaps because of the pandemic, so the number of hot dogs sold is not what it has been in previous years, Lehn says. Last year, the TinCaps started their season with reduced attendance and then opened fully in July. The amount of dogs sold was about half of what was sold in 2019. In 2019, the ballpark sold 129,400 hot dogs and 25,000 jumbo dogs.
July 4 is also a big holiday for Coney Island on Main Street. Co-owner Jimmy Todoran says the well-known, historic restaurant can see a 40% increase in business during that time. On average, the restaurant serves up about 2,000 hot dogs a day.
A big reason for the increase in business around the holiday is that the city’s holiday fireworks display takes place downtown, which brings a bump in business from those who come to watch the late-night show.
Olivia Runyon also is a hot dog fan. She believes what makes a hot dog so good “is the stuff you put on it. It’s just like a cheeseburger because you can just pile it on.”
Runyon is the manager of The Stand, and although the Bluffton Road restaurant also sells another summer star – ice cream – she thinks the business serves more hot dogs than ice cream. They average about 800 a day.
Their most popular dog is the original coney, but rounding out the top list is the Waynedale dog (topped with coney sauce, mustard and homemade cole slaw) and the JPF (topped with coney sauce, bacon, shredded cheese, jalapeno bacon ranch sauce and onions).
The Waynedale dog is Runyon’s favorite. And working five days a week at the restaurant, Runyon has had a chance to sample her share of dogs. “I eat a lot of hot dogs,” she says.
So she can be forgiven when she says that hot dogs are not on her plate at family cookouts.
“I usually eat burgers,” Runyon says.