Well, Fort Wayne, it looks like all those hours sitting in your neighborhood coffee shop nursing that cappuccino or latte while you work on your laptop or pass the time until you have to pick up your kid from school has paid off.
The city’s coffee culture fares well in a ranking of the 100 most-populated cities in America.
The ranking is based on coffee-lover friendliness indicators for everything from the number of coffee shops and cafes per capita to the average price per pack of coffee (Fort Wayne tied for third for the lowest price).
Fort Wayne placed at No. 76 among the 100 cities by the personal finance website WalletHub. The top coffee city is San Francisco, followed by Seattle.
“That’s exciting for someone like myself,” says Jonathon Sepulveda, who has been in the coffee industry for 22 years and has “seen a lot of really cool coffee cities.”
Hearing Fort Wayne’s ranking confirmed for Sepulveda, director of coffee and sales at Utopian Coffee, why he moved to the city from southern California two months ago.
Sepulveda describes Fort Wayne’s coffee houses like those in the ’90s – big and social with a “Friends” Central Perk coffee shop vibe, “but you get that high-quality culinary coffee,” he says.
Sepulveda says with the creation of Modbar, great home-grown roasting companies and Fort Wayne’s support for small and local businesses, “You have a recipe for a great coffee city.”
Sean Wang, owner of Fortezza Coffee, touts the creation and manufacturing of Modbar in the city.
Modbar is a modular espresso and brewing system that was created by Fort Wayne partners Corey Waldron and Aric Forbing.
“When the system came out back in 2012-2013, it was a revolutionary machine in the industry,” Wang says by email.
Fortezza Coffee was one of the first to install the system in Indiana when it opened in 2014, according to Wang.
Modbar, through a partnership with Italian espresso-machine maker La Marzocco, which owns majority stake in the Fort Wayne-based business, now manufactures and sells coffee-making appliances to cafes in the U.S. and 20 countries around the world.
Today, a number of stores, including Waldron’s Conjure Coffee, which opened its fourth location in the Union Street Market at Electric Works last week, utilize the Modbar system.
“With a company like La Marzocco and Modbar being in town, as well as numerous wonderful coffee roasters and cafes, Fort Wayne deserves to be on the top 100 cities for coffee,” Wang says.
And of course, there are the coffee drinkers who keep the city’s coffee shops and sellers in business.
While Sepulveda doesn’t have exact figures on the number of coffee drinkers in the city, based on some quick figures, he estimates that Fort Wayne consumes roughly 500,000 cups of coffee each day and 181 million cups of coffee per year.
His numbers are based on Fort Wayne’s population of nearly 266,000 and the statistic that the average coffee drinker consumes three cups of coffee per day.
The National Coffee Association reported in March that coffee consumption has soared to a two-decade high as Americans have brewed up new post-COVID routines. The association estimates that 66% of Americans now drink coffee each day, more than any other beverage including tap water.
And based on the number of long lines at your neighborhood Starbucks, Fort Wayne is contributing to the coffee consumption.
Sepulveda says Fort Wayne is “very value-conscious.” For him, the best value “is a great cup of coffee,” he says. It’s warm, inviting, cozy and offers a chance to see friends and neighbors, all for about $6, Sepulveda says.
And the fact that residents are doing their part to support the city’s coffee industry, Sepulveda says “it allows these coffee companies to grow and flourish.”