I saw a suggestion for Hot Dog Sliders online a while ago and made a note to myself. When I was thinking of a recipe to share ahead of the Super Bowl, the idea came back to me and I decided to give them a try.
This recipe makes six sliders, which is enough for two people. (Or one – I won’t tell anybody!) If you’re hosting a larger party for the Super Bowl, it’s easy enough to increase the recipe to feed a crowd.
Don’t skip this recipe just because you’re not having a Super Bowl party. Sports is of even less interest to me than a pop quiz on long division, so I can tell you with certainty that these sliders are tasty even if you aren’t watching football.
Make the recipe your own by using beef brats or adding your favorite hot dog toppings such as chili or a different type of mustard. I would probably leave the relish off until the sliders come out of the oven. Other than that, get creative!
Hot Dog Sliders
Makes 6.
6 slider buns, sliced at the equator but not separated from each other
4 bun-length hot dogs, split
3 tablespoons white onion, chopped
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1 tablespoon butter, melted
Yellow mustard for drizzling
Poppy or sesame seeds for sprinkling, if desired
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Prepare a baking sheet or pan with cooking spray. Place buns on the baking sheet, remove tops and set them aside.
Sprinkle 1/4 cup of cheese over bun bottoms. Evenly cover with hot dogs. The bun-length dogs should stretch across two slider buns.
Cover with remaining cheese, sprinkle with onions and drizzle with mustard. Replace bun tops.
Brush bun tops with melted butter and sprinkle with poppy or sesame seeds if you’re using them.
Bake 15 to 18 minutes until cheese is melted and buns are toasted. Slice to separate buns into individual sliders, and serve.
