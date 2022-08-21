As world records go, Tom’s Donuts Original’s record breaker is pretty sweet.
After making and selling 8,558 doughnuts in 8 hours on May 28, Guinness World Record declared Angola “The Donut Capital of the World.”
Becoming the Donut Capital wasn’t easy.
It took a year and a half of planning, and a lot of negotiating with Guinness, not to mention a lot of employee hours and customers, to complete the feat.
Even before the doors opened at 6 a.m., 300 people were waiting to buy their doughnuts, and the lines never stopped, owner Todd Saylor says.
But for Saylor it just adds to his belief that everybody loves doughnuts.
“Doughnuts are non-political items,” the 57-year-old says. “They are joy in a box. They are sunshine in a box.”
And it appears Saylor is on to something as doughnuts appear to be the most popular junk food nationwide, according to a survey based on Google search trends by Bid-On-Equipment, where people can buy and sell used equipment and machinery.
Doughnuts also seem to be the top favorite sweet food of choice in Indiana, according to the survey.
Saylor considers himself and his business the tradition keepers of doughnuts in Indiana and the Angola area.
The original Tom’s Donuts is located at Lake James and has been there for 53 years. Another location is in Angola.
“People come from all over the country” to Tom’s, says Saylor, who lives in Florida and is an author and owner of the company Wired Differently.
Saylor learned to make doughnuts from his father, Tom, and started making them at 8 years old. For Tom Saylor, who turned 80 this year, he learned from his high school basketball coach. He eventually bought the trailer on Lake James after borrowing $3,000 and then opening his doughnut shop in 1970.
Saylor says his father is “super excited” about the world record and is at the Lake James location on the weekends to sign people’s doughnut boxes. “(People) wait in line for an autograph,” Saylor says. “He’s really a legend.”
When Saylor began to tell people about his plan to make Angola the doughnut capital of the world, “People laughed at me,” he says. “People now yell (the world title) at me.”
For Saylor, he wants to take his dad’s success and turn it into significance. He says all the people who were there on the record setting day “were there buying a tradition.”
Of course, Saylor also points out that they were buying the “greatest tasting doughnuts,” which is pretty hard to pass up.
There is no shortage of doughnut shops in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area. And most of them have found success in creating and serving up the tasty treat.
Merecedes Taing grew up around doughnuts as her father, Mike, had his own line of doughnut shops in Fort Wayne.
So it was enviable that she would own her own doughnut shop one day. Taing and her mother Jennifer O’Hara opened The Donut Bar, 6328 E. State Blvd., last August.
The women quit their jobs – Taing as an assistant bank branch manager and O’Hara an office manager – to start their business. The concept is that people can come in and create their own doughnut, the 30-year-old says.
But mother and daughter seem to have a knack for coming up with creative flavors.
Some of their recent concoctions are a root beer float doughnut, piña colada and a shish kabob made with doughnut holes and sprinkles, drizzles and fruits.
The doughnuts are based off of Taing’s father’s recipe and everything is handmade.
And business has been good as people have continued to come in to purchase their doughnuts, Taing says.
“I think that it’s a classic morning treat,” Taing says of why people love doughnuts. “Some people like savory in the morning, some people like sweet. It’s like an indulgence thing.”
Saylor takes a more philosophical approach about a doughnut’s appeal. “I think it just takes you to a different place when you eat it.”