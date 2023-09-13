About a year ago, I saw a video on social media where a cook created gyro meat at home by combining ground beef and lamb. I wasn’t sold on his spice mix, but I saved the video as inspiration because I enjoy gyros and Greek food.

I occasionally checked the meat counter at the grocery for a few months after that, hoping to find ground lamb. I didn’t find any, and eventually I stopped looking.

But a display caught my eye several weeks ago. There were a handful of packages of ground lamb, and I snapped up a couple. “Homemade gyro meat, here I come,” I thought.

I researched Greek spice mixes and came up with a blend that I thought would work for me (and used what I already had in my pantry), and got to work.

The loaf of gyro meat that came out of my oven smelled fantastic and tasted great. It has an intense herby flavor that hits the spot for my Greek food cravings.

Now, this isn’t a traditional recipe or a replica in texture to the stuff that’s sliced off the big rotisserie at a restaurant. But it’s a great, affordable option to have on hand at home.

Though lamb can seem pricey, this loaf only cost about $12 total, and I was able to get more than 30 slices and about a cup of diced meat out of it. At about five slices per gyro, that’s enough for several meals. I used some right away, and vacuum sealed the rest in individual portions for freezing.

I haven’t tried this, but you should be able to substitute the ground meats with chicken or pork if you prefer. The seasoning mix is doing the bulk of the flavor work here.

Here are some suggested uses for the gyro meat:

• Gyro: Warm a pita in the oven or microwave. Slather with tzatziki or hummus and layer on gyro meat, sliced red onions, sliced or diced tomatoes and feta cheese.

• Gyro omelet: Brown diced gyro meat in a skillet. Add frozen spinach (defrosted and drained) and beaten eggs. Cook the eggs through without scrambling. Fill the omelet with onion, tomato and feta cheese. Top with tzatziki.

• Gyro salad: Cover a bed of greens with tzatziki or vinaigrette, warm gyro meat, red onion, tomatoes and feta cheese.

Gyro Meat

Makes 30 to 35 slices.

1 egg

2 tablespoons water

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground lamb

3 tablespoons Gyro Seasoning Mix (recipe follows)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Coat the inside of an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside. (Or line with greased foil.)

In a small bowl, whisk egg and water.

In a large bowl, combine beef, lamb, seasoning and egg mixture until seasoning is evenly distributed.

Transfer meat mixture to baking dish and press down to create an even layer in the bottom of the pan. Cover with piece of foil pressed down to touch entirely across the top of the meat.

Bake for 1 hour and 45 minutes, removing foil covering for the last 20 to 30 minutes. The meat will shrink from the sides about 1 inch during cooking.

Remove from oven and let cool slightly. Remove the meat from the pan. Wrap it or place it in a large storage container; sit in refrigerator to chill and solidify for at least four hours.

When the meat is solid, remove it from the refrigerator and use a large knife to carve thin slices. The colder the meat, the thinner the slices you can get will be. Consider using any irregularly shaped “heels” of the loaf for dicing instead of slicing.

The sliced/diced meat can be refrigerated for several days or frozen for later use.

When ready to use defrosted meat, heat a bit of olive oil or cooking spray in a skillet and brown each side of the slices (about one minute on each side).

Gyro Seasoning Mix

Makes about 1/3 cup.

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons dry parsley leaves

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons oregano

2 teaspoons lemon pepper

1 teaspoon ground dry thyme

1 teaspoon dry rosemary leaves

1 teaspoon ground white or black pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, optional

Combine all ingredients and store in air-tight container.

I also enjoyed the seasoning on potatoes boiled in chicken stock with a touch of lemon juice as well as on baked chicken.

Recipe Swap appears occasionally in The Journal Gazette. Corey McMaken is a home cook, not a food expert. To share a comment or favorite recipe for possible inclusion, email cmcmaken@jg.net or write to Corey McMaken, c/o The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802.