When I make chicken meatballs, I always plan on having extra to freeze.

The flavors I use in the meatballs are generic enough to pair with any number of cuisines. They can be tossed with pasta sauce for spaghetti or brushed with teriyaki sauce and served with fried rice, for example. They’re good dipped in BBQ sauce with a side of potato salad or glazed with sweet Thai chili sauce next to steamed vegetables, too. The variety makes them nice to have on hand in the freezer for a quick weeknight meal.

This time around I wanted to try something new – broaden my horizons a bit.

Though my experience with Indian cuisine is limited (even more so cooking it), I do enjoy a number of dishes such as butter chicken. Butter chicken is a mild curry with an earthy, slightly tangy tomato-based sauce.

What follows is clearly not an authentic Indian recipe, but it is inspired by the flavors of butter chicken.

Meatballs with Butter Chicken-Inspired Sauce

Note: I keep a box of food-safe disposable gloves in the kitchen for mixing ground meat or touching raw poultry to cut it, rub in spices, etc. That way I don’t have to worry about anything getting under my fingernails that I won’t be able to wash away. Plus, it’s quick to strip them off and toss them in the trash and move right on to the next cooking step instead of stopping to scrub my hands.

Makes 12 meatballs and about two servings of sauce.

For the meatballs:

1 pound ground chicken

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper (or black if you prefer)

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

3 tablespoons white onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

For the sauce:

1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon plain Greek yogurt

Make the meatballs: Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a rimmed sheet pan with aluminum foil that has been lightly coated with cooking spray. Set aside.

In a large bowl, add the chicken, bread crumbs, spices, onion and garlic. In a small bowl, beat the egg and water until well combined, then add the mixture to the larger bowl. Mix the meatball ingredients until everything is evenly incorporated.

Divide the meat mixture into 12 portions, and roll each into a ball. Place on the prepared baking sheet, leaving at least an inch between each ball.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until the meatballs are cooked through. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly before serving, or cool completely in the refrigerator before wrapping and freezing.

Make the sauce: In a small or medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the tomato sauce and spices. When it reaches a low simmer, add the butter and stir until melted.

Remove from heat and let sit for at least five minutes. Mix in yogurt before serving. (Make sure the sauce has cooled from hot to warm or the yogurt will do unappetizing things such as separate.)

Serve meatballs and sauce over steamed rice.

