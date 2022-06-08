When it comes to pizza toppings, mushrooms are my first pick. Really, I’ll eat just about anything else on a pizza as long as it has mushrooms – double mushrooms, if you please.
So when I was scrolling through Instagram recently and came across a recipe for button mushrooms filled with pizza sauce, I stopped to watch the video with my mouth watering.
Those of you familiar with recipe videos on social media know they can be a mixed bag. For every crispy layered potato casserole or gooey cinnamon roll, there’s some self-proclaimed expert trying to convince you to make pasta sauce from American cheese slices. Excuse me a moment while I shudder at the thought.
The mushroom recipe I saw called for using button mushrooms, a bit of pizza sauce and a pinch of shredded cheese to make an appetizer-sized bite. But my mind immediately went a different direction: Why couldn’t I use a larger mushroom and really do it up with all the toppings like a mini pizza with the mushroom standing in as the crust?
Happily, it worked! Now my delicious experiment can become your tasty lunch or dinner.
I wrote this recipe for an individual Portobello mushroom so you can make as few or as many as you want.
Pizza Stuffed Mushroom
Makes 1.
1 Portobello mushroom
1 1/2 tablespoons pizza sauce
1/4 cup shredded Mozzarella or pizza-blend cheese
Toppings of your choice such as onion, olives, cooked Italian sausage or pepperoni
For garnish: Chopped parsley, grated Parmesan and red pepper flakes, if desired
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a baking dish or pan with cooking spray and set aside.
Clean the mushroom and remove the stem. Tip: Save that stem as a scrap for your next batch of stock!
Using a small spoon, scoop out and discard the mushroom gills and any hard pieces that remain from the stem.
Place the mushroom cap in the baking dish, domed-side down. Spread pizza sauce in the mushroom, then top with cheese. The cheese should be about even with the rim the cap; press down gently if needed so the surface is flat, not mounded.
Add pizza toppings of your choice.
Place dish in the oven and bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the mushroom has deepened in color slightly. Don’t bake too long beyond this point, or the mushroom will release too much water and the cap will start to collapse.
Remove from the oven. Transfer to a plate, add desired garnish and serve.
Recipe Swap is published monthly in The Journal Gazette. Corey McMaken is a home cook, not a food expert. To share a comment or favorite recipe for possible inclusion, email cmcmaken@jg.net or write to Corey McMaken, c/o The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802.