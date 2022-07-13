I recently had extra sour cream in the fridge, some time on my hands and a kitchen calling my name.
My first thought was to make a coffee cake, but there wasn’t enough brown sugar in my pantry to make the yummy streusel that coffee cake really is all about. So it was time to experiment.
After taking a quick inventory of what actually was available in my pantry, I came up with two pretty tasty sour cream cakes that are close to pound cakes in texture.
For the first, I used cinnamon and nutmeg because it’s hard to go wrong with cinnamon and nutmeg, right? I added some chopped pecans for texture. This cake ended up tasting very similar to butter pecan ice cream, which happens to be one of my favorite frozen treat flavors. I’d call that experiment a success!
The second loaf was also delicious. I used the same basic recipe, but used cocoa powder instead of the spices and chocolate chips instead of the pecans (though I think pecans would have also been good here).
Both cakes got vanilla drizzle because – well, because why not?
Butter Pecan Sour Cream Cake
For the cake:
1 1/4 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1/2 cup sour cream
1/4 to 1/2 cup pecans, chopped
For the drizzle:
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1 cup powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons milk
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Coat the inside of a standard loaf pan with cooking spray. You might want to add a piece of parchment paper that overhangs the sides by a couple inches; this will help you lift out the finished cake after it cools. Set the pan aside.
In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar. Beat in eggs one at a time, then add the vanilla and sour cream. Mix to combine. Gently fold in pecans.
Slowly mix in the dry ingredients until the batter is smooth.
Spread the batter evenly in the prepared loaf pan. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool completely on a wire rack.
Make the drizzle by whisking all the ingredients together in a small bowl. Drizzle over the top of your cooled cake. This drizzle recipe will make enough for two cakes.
Run a knife around the edges of the cake to loosen it from the pan. Remove the cake, slice and serve.
Chocolate Chip Sour Cream Cake
For the cake:
1 1/4 cups flour
1 1/2 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1/2 cup sour cream
For the drizzle:
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1 cup powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons milk
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Coat the inside of a standard loaf pan with cooking spray. You might want to add a piece of parchment paper that overhangs the sides by a couple inches; this will help you lift out the finished cake after it cools. Set the pan aside.
In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar. Beat in eggs one at a time, then add the vanilla and sour cream. Mix to combine. Gently fold in chocolate chips.
Slowly mix in the dry ingredients until the batter is smooth.
Spread the batter evenly in the prepared loaf pan. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool completely on a wire rack.
Make the drizzle by whisking all the ingredients together in a small bowl. Drizzle over the top of your cooled cake. This drizzle recipe will make enough for two cakes.
Run a knife around the edges of the cake to loosen it from the pan. Remove the cake, slice and serve.
Recipe Swap is published monthly in The Journal Gazette. Corey McMaken is a home cook, not a food expert. To share a comment or favorite recipe for possible inclusion, email cmcmaken@jg.net or write to Corey McMaken, c/o The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802.