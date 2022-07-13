There’s something new brewing at 2Toms.
Not only did the Wells Street brewery recently open a new location in Indianapolis, it is bringing on a new food partner.
The Indianapolis location of 2Toms Brewing Co. opened July 1. The new taproom, which is at 7035 E. 96th St. in Indianapolis, has an industrial mid-century feel and offers a variety of 2Toms beer.
“We’ve been distributing our beer in a few bars and restaurants (in the Indianapolis area),” owner Tom Carpenter says, adding that demand was building.
However, the focus at 2Toms has been on the taproom and brewery experience.
“It’s best to try the beer and get the full experience in house. We’ve always thought to replicate that model,” Carpenter says.
There are 16 taps at the Indianapolis location, and Carpenter says 2Toms does its best to fill them. However, there are guest taps from time to time. Recent releases include several IPAs, such as Cymbal Monkey, HyperSonicDayDream and Triple Dry Hopped Citra.
At the Fort Wayne brewery, 2Toms has partnered with Shop Two Sixty to offer shareable snacks, sandwiches, salads and desserts.
“We were looking forward to really finding someone who had the excitement, energy, and culinary background to match what we’re doing on the beer side,” Carpenter says. “We wanted someone to take advantage of the neat space we have in our barrel room for events.”
The menu will focus on seasonal ingredients, with dishes inspired by the rotating beer menu. The initial menu will be simple at first with a full menu rolling out soon, Carpenter says.
Shop Two Sixty is a sourdough bagel and deli concept that was founded in 2020 by Ria Wunderlin. It initially began as a ghost kitchen concept and quickly turned into a bagel deli delivery and custom catering service.
“We’re getting ready to celebrate four years in the industry,” Carpenter says. “ … It’s a joy to welcome people into the variety of beer that we are able to produce.”
At its anniversary luau July 23, 2Toms will release yet another new project – barrel-aged honey wine and mead. The brewery recently received its farm winery license.
Carpenter says there will be two varieties at the luau and there are plans to produce more in the near future.
Proximo going Mediterranean
Proximo is known for its Latin cuisine. But on Aug. 8, the downtown restaurant will host a six-course Mediterranean cocktail dinner.
The event will be 6 to 9 p.m. at 898 S. Harrison St., and each of the six courses will be paired with a house-made craft cocktail. The menu includes fried squash blossom, grilled haloumi, grilled branzino and Lebanese baklava.
The cost is $100 a person, which includes tax and gratuity. To purchase tickets, call 422-0080, ext. 107.
Tea for free at McAlister’s
The favorite time of the year for McAlister’s Deli fans has returned: Free Tea Day.
The fast-casual restaurant chain will celebrate Free Tea Day on July 21. Customers can receive a free 32-ounce tea, including sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet and teas with flavored shots.
The offer is limited to one tea per person with in-store order. When ordering on the app, there is a limit of four teas per order.
McDonald’s hats helping houses
Heading to the beach or the pool this summer? McDonald’s is encouraging fans to stop by to gear up and support local Ronald McDonald House Charities chapters.
As part of the “Hats Off to the Houses” campaign, McDonald’s fans can purchase a white bucket hat with a red and yellow stripe. The hats cost $10 each and proceeds will go directly to local RMHC chapters.
The campaign runs while supplies last.
In greater Indiana and southwest Michigan, sales will benefit RMHC chapters in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. The programs help families with children who are ill or injured, ensuring they can stay together and be near the medical care they need. Ronald McDonald House programs provide private bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and laundry facilities, home-cooked meals and transportation.
The average number of nights a family stays at a house is 18 to 25.
New custards at Culver’s
Over the weekend, Culver’s expanded its popular Flavor of the Day lineup.
Espresso Toffee Bar custard made its debut on Sunday. But there’s another flavor in the waits, Peach Crisp. It will arrive on Aug. 10.
Espresso Toffee Bar features espresso-flavored custard swirled with dulce de leche sauce, crunchy bits of Heath Bar and gooey butter cake pieces. Peach Crisp has peach frozen custard swirled with sweet peaches, dulce de leche sauce and crunchy granola crumble.
All of Culver’s 850-plus restaurants will feature the new Flavors of the Day on the date they debut and begin including them in their rotating Flavor of the Day calendars going forward.
