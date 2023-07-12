With the closure of one restaurant comes the opportunity for a new business to take shape.
In a heartfelt announcement, Rick Doering, the owner of Alto Grado Pizza, recently shared that he will close the storefront operation on The Landing. The restaurant will close effective July 30.
While the decision was difficult, Doering emphasized that it was not a financial one. The Landing restaurant has been a success since its doors opened in November 2020. But Doering was managing a full-time job with the business, and it became too much to manage.
His options were to take on a business partner or to sell the space. And a conversation with a fellow restaurateur turned into an opportunity.
Johnny Perez owns Te Gusto Hospitality, which operates Mercado on The Landing next to Alto Grado. While Perez focuses on Cali-Mex fare at Mercado, he plans to continue to build off Doering’s success and open a pizzeria in the former Alto Grado space.
As for Doering, the closing of the storefront is not the end for Alto Grado. His pizza will continue to be available at various locations, including the Farmers Market Brunch on Barr Street, food truck events and private catering events throughout town.
Pizza Junction reopens
Pizza Junction Cafe in Huntington reopened last week after more than a year.
In May 2022, a fire began on the restaurant’s back deck. It quickly spread to the side of the building and took more than two hours to control.
The restaurant was destroyed.
But after a complete renovation, Pizza Junction Cafe is back to serving the community at 201 Court St.
The menu is limited, with the restaurant offering several specialty pizzas, including Hawaiian, Buffalo chicken and meat combo. There’s also a build-your-own option, as well as breadsticks.
There are plans to expand the menu once the team settles in.
Vegan Fort Wayne offering class
Vegan Fort Wayne is offering a class from its “Cooking with Plants” series July 19 at Electric Works. Farmers Market to Fork will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Teaching Kitchen upstairs at Union Street Market.
Participants will learn how to transform produce into nutritious dishes and learn how a plant-based diet can fuel and active lifestyle, according to a news release.
The cooking class series is hosted by Heather Dahman, founder of Vegan Fort Wayne and The Veg Academy, and powerlifter Brittany Billings.
Space is limited; registration is available at fortwayneveg.com/cooking-classes.
The cost is $25 before Friday and $30 after.
Around town
• Signs are up for Mary’s Diner at Lower Huntington and Bluffton roads. The building had most recently been the home of Top Notch diner. However, it is most notably remembered as Azar’s Big Boy.
• The Hardee’s restaurant in Jefferson Pointe has closed. According to a sign on the door, the restaurant is relocating.
• Beginning July 19, Flat Top Grill will offer two limited-time menu options: a Greek Power Bowl and Sesame Tofu Appetizer. In addition, its best-selling cocktail, the FT Margarita, will be $6 through the end of September. The Greek Power Bowl is made with chicken breast, English cucumber, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes and green onions. It is served on a bed of couscous with a Fuji apple cider vinaigrette. The Sesame Tofu Appetizer features the restaurant’s house-made toasted sesame garlic sauce.
