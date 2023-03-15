The owners of Ambrosia Orchard announced that it will end its kitchen service April 1.
Owners were recently made aware that its septic system does not meet Indiana Department of Health requirements to operate a kitchen.
The cidery, which is on U.S. 27 just south of Fort Wayne, would need an upgraded system that is so large that it wouldn’t be feasible, owners say. City utilities are not an option in the rural area.
“We are very proud of what we have accomplished over the past year and a half. Chef Cassie has done an incredible job providing burgers, braised beef sandwiches, mac n’ cheese, soups, salads, and the very popular cheesecakes, cheesecake flights, and cookies,” Blanca and Edison Bender wrote in a post on Facebook.
However, the owners announced that they are working on food options. Cheesecakes and cookies will be made off-site and be available. In addition, a plan is to have pre-packaged appetizers and snacks. Food trucks would be on hand during events.
Irish menu at golf club
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are underway at Coyote Creek Bar & Grill.
The 4935 Hillegas Road restaurant, which is a part of Coyote Creek Golf Club, is featuring a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner, which will be served with potatoes, carrots, roll and butter. In addition, the Irish-themed menu will include Reuben sandwiches and beer brats with sauerkraut, sauteed green peppers and onions, and beer cheese.
Coyote Creek is also getting in on March Madness and will have the big games on 14 screens.
The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. daily.
4-course wine dinner
Chance Bar on Fairfield Avenue is hosting its first-ever wine dinner.
The four-course dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. March 27. Each course will feature a wine from Crossroads Wine and Spirits.
Among the dishes being served are a celery root bisque, fried oysters and rabbit and curried cabbage.
The cost is $90 a person. For reservations, go to ChanceBarFW.com or call 449-9099.
Easter brunch
Timber Ridge Catering will host an Easter Bunny & Brunch at Club 250 Event Center in Bluffton.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9.
The brunch will include eggs, bacon, sausage gravy, fruit, ham, beef and noodles, green beans and dessert.
In addition, there will be a photo op with the Easter bunny, cookie decorating station and Easter movies on a big screen.
The cost is $22.95 for adults, $10.95 for children ages 5 to 10, and free for children 4 and younger.
Call 260-452-6066 for reservations.
Vendor meetings
• Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market will have a meeting for prospective vendors at 6 p.m. Thursday in Building 27 at Electric Works, 1030 Swinney Ave. Electric Works is the new home of the Wednesday and Saturday market starting May 20.
Vendor applications and more information is available at ftwaynesfarmersmarket.com/new-page-2.
• Downtown Wabash Farmers Market will open registration to new and returning vendors March 22. The market is open to vendors with products that fit the handmade, homemade and homegrown categories.
Registration for 35 full-season vendors is on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information or to register, go to downtownwabash.org/downtown-wabash-farmers-market or contact Carly Hawkins at carly@downtownwabash.org or 260-563-0975.
There will be a Vendor Callout Meeting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 12 at the Downtown Wabash Inc. office, 189 S. Miami St.
Around town
• Handel’s Ice Cream will open March 30 at 4916 Illinois Road.
• A new Mexican restaurant has moved into the former Don Rojo restaurant at 5525 Coldwater Road. El Puerto de San Blas is an Indianapolis-based Mexican restaurant. The menu features dishes such as chipotle shrimp, paella and fajitas.
• McDonald’s crispy chicken sandwich quickly became a fan favorite when it first hit menus in 2021. And now it’s earning a badge of honor: a “Mc” in front of its name as McDonald’s is rolling out two new limited time McCrispy sandwiches. The Bacon Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy both will feature applewood smoked bacon and ranch sauce. The deluxe version has roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce.
