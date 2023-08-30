Fort Wayne is getting one of its first tastes of Colombian cuisine with the recent launch of Arepiz.

Aaron Robles, Eliana Lizcano and her cousin Miguel Zapata recently launched their franchise of the restaurant – “a brand that every Colombian knows and loves,” Robles says.

“(Lizcano and Zapata) thought it would be a big hit to bring more authentic Colombian food to Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the rest of the United States,” Robles says.

They launched the business in July, attending various events throughout northern Indiana. But this week, they had their first pickup day. As cold weather comes, they plan to do more such days from their kitchen on West Rudisill Boulevard.

“We’re already exploring getting both a food truck as well as a restaurant location into the near future,” Robles says. “Our hopes are early next year for the truck and late next year for the restaurant. Specifically, our restaurant will be equipped with a drive-thru so that people can enjoy our food on the go!”

The menu includes stuffed arepas, which are made from ground masa dough. The Colombianita arepa is stuffed with shredded beef, sausage, corn and mozzarella. The Especial has shredded chicken, bits of bacon, mushrooms and mozzarella. There are also queso, pulled pork and Hawaiian versions.

Robles and co-owners Lizcano and Zapata, who are both Colombian, are hopeful that the concept will take off.

“We have a goal to expand to the entire state of Indiana and eventually to the entire United States,” Robles says. “We want to build up the franchise model here in the United States and have Arepiz become a household name.”

Arepiz is a Colombia-based franchise with 18 locations in the South American country and one in Mexico City.

Keep an eye on the local kitchen’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/arepizindiana, for notice of future pickup days. To see the menu, go to www.arepizindiana.com.

Pita Way on the way

According to Jefferson Pointe’s website, a new restaurant is set to open at the outdoor mall.

There are plans for a Pita Way, although an official opening date and location have not been announced.

The website for Pita Way points to the concept opening in the former Chipotle spot.

Pita Way is a Mediterranean grill based in Clarkston, Michigan. Patrons can build their own entrees, choosing from a sandweech, quesopita or bowl. Base options include hummus, yellow rice, salad and tabbouli. You can fill it with grilled chicken, gyro, falafel and assorted toppings. There are also soups, salads and side dishes.

A representative for RED Development, which manages Jefferson Pointe, did not reply to a request for comment by deadline for this column.

French cuisine

Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s Classical Cuisine dinners return this fall.

Hospitality Administration students will create and serve French cuisine Sept. 7 and 21 and Oct. 5. Dinner services start at 6, 6:15, 6:30 and 7 p.m. at the Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.

Next week’s menue includes smoked salmon, seafood Newburg, filet mignon with red wine and mushrooms, vegetable cassoulet, haricot vert with bacon and onions, and a chocolate dessert.

There are 40 spots available each night, and dinners are $25. Reservations are required at least 24 hours before the dinner. Go go link.ivytech.edu/dinners.

Wings Etc. birthday

Wings Etc. is turning 29 and celebrating the occasion in a big way. Today, participating Wings Etc. locations will hold a birthday bash, complete with discounts on wings and domestic schooners and a free slice of birthday cake for guests while supplies last.

The restaurant is giving guests an opportunity to enter to win their own gift to celebrate – a 2024 Polaris Sportsman 570 (Camo Hunt Edition) ATV. Now through Sept. 29, guests 21 and older can enter daily at WingsATV.com for their chance to win.

Around town

• Downtown Fort Wayne will close out the 15th season of Lunch on the Square this week. The event will begin at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Freimann Square.

• Country Heritage recently released a new product: canned wine spritzers. They are available in mojito, lemon, black cherry and sangria. The LaOtto winery produced a limited quantity of each flavor to gauge interest and input.

