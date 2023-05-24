Fort Wayne is about to get even tastier with the arrival of four new spots. Whether you’re a fan of Asian fusion, craft beer, Korean BBQ or fine wines, these additions have something for most everyone.

• Zing Cuisine, 5735 Falls Drive, is a fast-casual Asian fusion eatery. The restaurant offers dishes such as General Tso chicken, orange chicken, Mongolian beef and Korean chicken wings. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

• Offering a cozy atmosphere in the Bloomingdale neighborhood, Rough Draft Taproom recently opened at 1833 Wells St. This spot not only offers a selection of craft beers but also serves up coffee, baked goods and pizza. For wine enthusiasts, the taproom also offers wine-tasting flights. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

• For those seeking an authentic taste of Korean cuisine, UNIQ BBQ & Shabu has recently opened its doors at 6405 Stellhorn Road. Specializing in Korean BBQ and shabu hot pot, guests have the opportunity to cook their meat tableside. The menu also features options including kabobs, bubble tea and shaved ice. The restaurant had its soft opening Friday. Go to www.facebook.com/uniqbbqshabu for updates when hours are finalized.

• Vinland Reserve Winery, 4494 Provision Parkway, is the area’s newest winery. The space features a large patio, tasting room and private-event spaces. In addition to wines and wine slushies, Vinland has a curated list of cocktails and beers. The food menu features charcuterie planks, appetizers, salads, sandwiches and desserts. Additionally, Vinland Reserve Winery hosts a Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 619-3424 or online at VinlandReserveWinery.com. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Ah, Grasshopper

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne’s Grasshopper food truck will soon open for the season.

Grasshopper will operate midweek from June 7 to July 27 in the North Lot of the Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. The lot faces Coliseum Boulevard.

Offerings include weekly hamburger and salad specials, wings, brisket, poutine and baked goods created by Ivy Tech Hospitality Administration students and faculty. Outdoor seating will be available.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The truck’s hours could be extended based on demand. Go to link.ivytech.edu/foodtruck for updates on hours and menu options.

More Korean BBQ

Construction is underway for Dae Gee Korean BBQ, which is expected to open in August.

The Denver chain, which was featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” will open in the space formerly occupied by The Fish House Restaurant & Seafood Market at 4910 N. Clinton St.

Dae Gee will be owned and operated by Evans Toyota owner Rick Evans and the Fort Wayne dealership’s general manager, Sam Choe.

Founded in 2012, Dae Gee gives customers an interactive experience as they cook their own meat on grill tops at their tables. You can choose from a variety of Korean meats such as beef short ribs, sliced pork belly and chicken. Each meat, as well as fish and vegetarian options, can be enjoyed in a bowl, hot stone pot or tucked inside lettuce as a wrap.

Black Pine summer

Hot Summer Nights are back at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.

From 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays during the summer, the animal sanctuary will host food trucks and provide activities and entertainment. Each night also has a theme.

The series kicks off Friday with the theme Jungle Love and Ed’s Fish and More food truck.

The food truck schedule:

June 16: Street Tacos

June 30: House of Brisket T&T

July 7: Reindeer Trails Food Truck

July 21: Fork & Fiddle

Aug. 4: Loupa’s Chicken

Aug. 25: The Twisted Tiki

The sanctuary is at 1426 W Main St. in Albion.

Trine’s Club Z back

The popular “Birdies, Brews and Barbecues” events at Trine University’s Club Z will return for the season Thursday.

The events take place monthly during the summer at the Zollner Golf Course clubhouse, which is in the university’s MTI Center, 1215 Thunder Ave., Angola. Dinner begins at 5 p.m., and live music on the patio will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The menu includes a choice of BBQ baby-back ribs, grilled bone-in chicken breast or a grilled Angus hamburger with unlimited sides for $12.99. Children ages 6 to 12 eat for $5.

Sides include coleslaw, baked beans, triple cheese macaroni and cheese, garden salad and fresh fruit. Dessert options are house-made cookies and brownies. A full bar will also be available.

Chris Worth will perform Thursday and June 22; Jim Webber performs July 27; and Adam Strcak closes the summer Aug. 17.

More information is available at zollnergc.com/club-z.

